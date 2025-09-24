Woman issues PSA on harmful plant spreading rapidly in US: 'The vine that ate the South'

"I would have nightmares that [it] would take over the world."

Invasive plant species can be far more than an eyesore — in some cases, they've fully taken over an environment.

TikToker Tiffany (@tiffanyonthetrail98) shared a video that showed frame after frame of panning shots of kudzu, a green vining plant, covering everything in view.

#biodiversity #kudzu ♬ deep in thoughts - Hinoku & pandora. @tiffanyonthetrail98 Kudzu - the vine that ate the south Undoubtedly one of the most catastrophic and easily recognizable examples of an invasive species in the Southeast United States. Native to Asia, kudzu was first brought to the United States in 1876 as an "ornamental plant." It didn't become widespread until it was pushed heavily and planted in abundance between 1930-1950 as a means of "erosion control" by the Soil Conservation Service. The vines quickly spread out of control and took over landscapes and anything else in its path. Once established, kudzu grows at a rate of one foot per day, with fully grown vines growing as long as 100 feet !! A common nickname is "mile a minute vine." If you're wondering, why should I care? This is why 👉🏻 kudzu forms dense canopies which shades native grasses, wildflowers, and even mature trees from the sunlight - making them unable to photosynthesize and sustain themselves. The loss of these native plants can then cause a cascading effect on an ecosystem's biodiversity - insects, animals, and even water quality all are affected by the loss of native plant species. Species extinction is another risk, especially endemic ones, which are prevalent in the Southeast - a biodiversity hotspot. Now, onto the fun part… What can you do to help? 🍃Removal: Small patches can be controlled and gotten rid of with persistent wedding or continuous mowing, and unfortunately - once the vines get out of control, they are extremely hard to maintain other than being cut near the ground, and treated with herbicides. 🍃Kudzu plant is both edible and strong - so if you remove the plant you can make it into kudzu blossom jelly, sauté, steam, boil, or deep-fry young leaves, make kudzu lemonade. 🍃 Kudzu vines are strong and can be pliable - it is a popular choice for basket weaving! 🧺 I also saw someone making kudzu "straw" hats…So cool! I've considered gathering Appalachian invasive species recipes and compiling them in a post. Let me know if anyone would be interested! #invasivespecies

The video illustrated just how aggressively kudzu spreads.

As one commenter admitted: "I would have nightmares that [it] would take over the world."

Kudzu, nicknamed "the vine that ate the South," is native to Japan and China. It grows quickly, and it is harmful to other plants in the region.

Because it grows at such a rapid speed and density, it can block other plants from receiving any sunlight. It can also weigh down trees and entangle their roots. Initially, kudzu was introduced to the United States as a vine to shade porches and as a means to prevent soil erosion.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

However, it quickly became a pervasive problem. Invasive plants typically outcompete native plant species for resources, as kudzu does, diverting sunlight from the plants it covers.

This scenario is particularly dangerous to an ecosystem's biodiversity, as plants and wildlife evolved in balance for thousands of years. Plants that serve as food or habitats for other organisms within the ecosystem can become threatened.

Incorporating native plants into your landscape is a cost-effective way to uphold this delicate balance.

Because native plants have evolved over time to adapt to a local environment, they typically require less care and water than introduced plants. For the same reasons, native plants help pollinators thrive.

Removing invasive plants like kudzu can be extremely time- and labor-intensive, often requiring herbicides to prevent tenacious invasives from returning. These herbicides can be toxic to humans and wildlife.

Tiffany suggested strategies to deal with the invasive plant. She recommended using kudzu's thick, pliable vines in weaving projects, and also indicated that kudzu is edible.

"[Y]ou can make it into kudzu blossom jelly, sauté, steam, boil, or deep-fry young leaves, [or] make kudzu lemonade," she said.

One commenter echoed Tiffany's suggestion to eat the kudzu: "I've had kudzu jelly before, it's like a mild grape flavor."

Another user agreed that kudzu jelly was "so good," and suggested another use for it.

"Fun fact from working in a health/supplement store, kudzu root supplements help with menopausal symptoms," they replied.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







