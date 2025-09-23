Homeowner shares incredible before-and-after video after hiring over 40 goats to tackle overgrown yard: 'Land-clearing machines'

Kudzu is a fast-growing invasive species popular in landscaping that is incredibly difficult to remove. One homeowner turned to nature for a little help in removing it, hiring a herd of goats to tackle their overgrown lot.

Sara McDaniel (@simplysoutherncottage) shared a video on TikTok detailing the process of hiring 44 goats to eat the kudzu on her half-acre lot, showcasing how, in just three days, the herd cleared the whole space.

Even with the goats acting like "little Houdinis" and briefly escaping downtown, McDaniel said the service was incredibly effective in the short span of time, leaving just some brush to remove. She also said that, thanks to the goats, she hopes to find the crown of the kudzu to prevent regrowth.

"Goatscaping" is a popular method to tackle overgrown invasive species because of its low cost and eco-friendly approach to removing stubborn plants. Goats can get into hard-to-reach areas with far less impact on the land than humans or machines, according to Michigan State University. Plus, their multichambered stomachs destroy nearly 100% of the seeds they ingest, limiting the chance of plants spreading through their droppings.

Kudzu was introduced to the United States in 1876 as an ornamental plant, and it became known for its "mile-a-minute" growth and the nickname "the vine that ate the South," according to The Nature Conservancy. The plant, which can grow at a rate of one foot per day, outcompetes native species for resources and reduces biodiversity.

That's why opting for native plants in your yard, or even letting it revert to its wild origins, has proved to lower maintenance for homeowners. It's also an effective way to save money and conserve resources such as water.

Commenters were amazed by the goats' success.

"I didn't know you could rent goats! They did an amazing job!! Wow!! So interesting," one person wrote.

"Goats are land-clearing machines," another said.

