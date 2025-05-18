Officials give major update following 'biblical' winter conditions: 'A full and successful water year'

April showers might bring May flowers, but in Northern California, stormy winters bring springtime fish and agricultural prosperity.

The Klamath Basin has been stuck in heavy drought for many years, but a stormy winter — one so intense that a county official described it as "biblical" — finally helped replenish the water supply, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

"After eight years of dry hydrologic conditions and regulatory challenges, the Klamath Project water users are poised to have a full and successful water year," Adam Nickels, acting regional director with the area's Bureau of Reclamation, said in a statement.

The wet weather served as a final push toward full replenishment, in addition to ongoing restoration work that the federal government had been undertaking with the region's tribes and water users. Their work reconnected wetlands in Oregon with the Upper Klamath Lake and removed four dams to return the river to its natural flow.

And this year, the network of waterways is set to deliver more water than it has since at least 2019 — enough both to nourish a large farming community and to provide plentiful habitat for salmon, sucker fish, and other native species. In turn, maintaining this biodiversity will ensure that the region remains ecologically functional and stable for years to come. For places that rely on tourism, high water levels also help to ensure economic prosperity, and the loss of water can be disastrous.

The success underscores the importance of paying close attention to, and working to maintain, water levels in wetland and lake environments. Projects such as this will only continue to become more relevant as the overheating planet keeps exacerbating droughts.

And in the case of the Klamath Basin, the success is an excellent example of the benefits that water replenishment can bring for all residents — human, animal, and plant.

"We are experiencing the wettest hydrologic conditions since 2017, and an extremely positive start to the 2025 irrigation season," Nickels said.

