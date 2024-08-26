Massive water conservation efforts transform iconic lake with highest recorded water levels in 3 years — but more needs to be done to safeguard water resources

Lake Powell, perhaps the most monitored body of water in the United States, recently reached a three-year water-level high.

In July, the maximum elevation recorded was about 3,587 feet, which is a marked lift from when it dipped dangerously in April 2023, falling below 3,520 feet. Lake Powell needs to be at 3,490 feet above sea level for the Glen Canyon Dam to produce hydroelectric power for millions of people in the Southwest.

This latest revival is thanks to water conservation and wet weather, as Newsweek reported. Users in California, Arizona, and Nevada who draw water from the lake have met the challenge of low levels by cutting consumption to the lowest rates they have seen in decades.

The last time the water was this high was in December 2020. Lake Powell was above its current mark for almost that entire year and most of 2019 as well. This surge has resulted in the reopenings of marinas, boat ramps, and a ferry service, but the lake is not in the clear.

"Future forecasts are mixed, with concerns about La Niña conditions," Newsweek reported. "La Niña is a climate pattern characterized by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific."

That usually means dry weather in the Southwest; Lake Powell is mostly in Utah, while the Glen Canyon Dam is just across the border in Arizona. Nearby Lake Mead is under similar stress, in part because of water rights issues throughout the Colorado River Basin.

Fortunately, stakeholders have agreed to expand conservation efforts through 2026, when they are set to expire, as Arizona Public Media reported. This includes upgrading water delivery systems, completing rural water projects, and working on desalination operations.

Most effectively, the aforementioned three Lower Basin states have started to conserve millions of acre-feet of water, as Arizona Daily Star reporter Tony Davis said on KJZZ. This includes big contributions from cities such as Phoenix and Tucson.

"There was hundreds of millions of dollars spent by the Bureau of Reclamation to compensate all these cities for giving up water," Davis reported. "And, of course, I don't know how long they're going to be able to come up with that kind of money, but that's what's working for now."

This will ensure water for 40 million people and 30 tribal nations, per AZPM, as well as power eight states and support agriculture, which uses more than half the water in the system, according to KSL.

