Experts give critical update on years-long issue impacting the Great Lakes: 'Above levels from a month ago'

Every year, water levels dip through fall and winter and then start climbing in spring as snow melts and rain picks up. Since March brought heavier-than-usual precipitation to much of the Great Lakes basin, especially northern Michigan, some areas saw double or even quadruple their normal rainfall, according to reports from MLive and regional forecasters.

Lake Erie had gone up nine inches from March to April, and Lake Ontario was up 10 inches. While levels across all five lakes were still lower than at the same time last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they would likely keep rising through August. MLive reported Lake Superior could rise by 14 more inches, and Lake Ontario might see the biggest jump at up to 18 inches.

That's great news for boaters, swimmers, and others living near the shore. Higher water means fewer problems at boat docks, more room for recreation, and a healthier environment for birds, fish, and native plants that rely on shoreline wetlands.

The past few years, lake levels have taken a hit. Long dry spells and hotter summers have made water evaporate faster. That makes it tougher for lakes to bounce back after dry seasons. When the water stays low for too long, it causes all kinds of problems — boat ramps don't work, shipping slows down, and small towns that rely on the lakes can take a big hit.

This spring's rise is a welcome change despite weather patterns getting weirder, with warmer winters and sudden heavy rain. That's why things like wetland restoration and tracking seasonal shifts are becoming more useful.

"The forecasted May 2nd water levels are above levels from a month ago by 4 to 6 inches on all lakes as the lakes continue their seasonal rise," the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in its latest update.

It's not just the Great Lakes showing signs of hope. In the Southwest, Lake Mead's levels have started to rebound after a wetter winter and water conservation changes. Across parts of the Great Basin, researchers are keeping a close eye on underground water loss, which could affect lake recovery long-term if dry patterns return.

