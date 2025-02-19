Government pledges $50 million to revive Great Salt Lake after it hit critically low level: 'It underscores the commitment'

On Dec. 2, the lake was only 4,192 feet.

Utah is expected to get $50 million from the federal government to increase water flow to its economically crucial Great Salt Lake and, in turn, help its ecosystem.

According to the Utah News Dispatch, "The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which manages water systems in the West, received several billion dollars for water projects" under the Inflation Reduction Act. Utah applied for $10 million of those funds to lease water rights for the Great Salt Lake. In December, the state found out it would be awarded $50 million.

It will invest $40 million of the grants for ecosystem restoration. The Great Salt Lake Commissioner's Office will distribute the money to state agencies, including the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the Utah Division of Water Resources, and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

The agencies will allocate the money to tackling phragmites, a disruptive invasive reed. The funds will also be used to manage lake areas where migratory birds stop.

"The remaining $10 million will be used to lease water rights from users in the Great Salt Lake Basin," per the Utah News Dispatch. It used to be that rights holders had to use all the water or lose their water rights, but now they can lease it. This means the leased water can flow into the lake.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, one of 22 GOP governors who initially criticized the IRA, called the money flowing back into his state a "generous gift."

He added: "It underscores the commitment that the state of Utah has to the Great Salt Lake, but also our federal partner's commitment."

The state has leased 130,000 acre-feet, with another 120,000 acre-feet expected to be leased.

The Great Salt Lake Strategic Plan released in 2024 stated the lake needed between "471,000 and 1,055,000 acre-feet of additional water delivered each year for it to reach 4,198 feet in elevation, which is considered the 'low end' of the healthy range," per Utah News Dispatch.

On Dec. 2, the lake was only 4,192 feet.

According to Wasatch Magazine, the Great Salt Lake is an important part of Utah's economy. It contributes to "international supply of brine shrimp eggs" for "the world's shellfish industry," and "industries of salt and magnesium."

The Utah Division of Water Resources stated that the Great Salt Lake area is home to many wildlife species, including reptiles, birds, mammals, amphibians, and plants. It's also the eighth-largest salt lake in the world.

"Every year, as many as 12 million birds from 339 different species come to rest, eat, and breed," the Utah Division of Water Resources said.

