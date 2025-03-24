Expert warns drought-stricken state faces devastating fire season: 'It's bad'

"It's just going to be a matter of the intersection of an ignition and a wind event and high temperatures."

Severe drought conditions, combined with federal budget cuts, could make for a dangerous wildfire season in New Mexico.

What's happening?

Source New Mexico reported on the risks facing the state during wildfire season.

The state's snow levels this winter have been below average, with droughts reaching nearly every corner. Federal budget cuts have reduced the state's ability to monitor areas for fire and the number of firefighters available to battle any blazes.

Add it all up, and one expert paints a grim picture.

"It's bad, man," Matt Hurteau, a University of New Mexico fire ecologist, told Source NM. "It's just going to be a matter of the intersection of an ignition and a wind event and high temperatures, and we're off and running."

A seasonal outlook from the National Interagency Fire Center shows much of the Southwest, including New Mexico, as being at "above average" risk for fires.

Why are droughts and wildfires important?

The dry conditions that have put New Mexico in this position are a direct result of global warming. 2024 was the warmest year in recorded history, which makes it no surprise that certain areas are drier than normal.

According to mid-March data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, 99.7% of the state is under some sort of drought condition, and over half the state is at a "severe" level or worse. At that level, not only does the wildfire risk significantly increase, but dust storms can become more common and crop yields can drop.

Climate change is a driving force in extreme weather, with one expert referring to it as "basically steroids for weather." This has led to events like the famous canals in Venice drying up and wildfire risks in some of New Mexico's neighboring states.

What can I do about wildfires?

In New Mexico, officials hope that increased state funding will help keep wildfires from becoming too dangerous. The state has also seen an increase in volunteer firefighters after the Los Angeles wildfires.

But you can also do your part. With drought conditions likely to worsen in the coming years, finding ways to conserve water will become more important. Consider collecting rainwater to use in your yard or using eco-friendly appliances that use less water.

