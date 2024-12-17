Lakeside restaurant announces closure after growing threat reaches historic levels: 'This … will be the end of a lot of wonderful businesses'

Historic droughts have closed down one of San Antonio's major lakes for the season — and the area's local businesses are bearing the brunt of the loss.

What's happening?

My San Antonio reported on the story of one beloved restaurant, the Breakwater Grill & Cantina. The breezy waterfront spot off Canyon Lake had become an instant favorite for locals and tourists alike after opening just one year ago.

Sadly, Breakwater announced its closure on Facebook, writing: "With the record-low lake levels, we've made the difficult decision to close our doors for the off-season and take this time to evaluate our operations."

They did remain optimistic about reopening "with a little rainfall" by the spring.

Why are droughts like this so concerning?

San Antonio's Canyon Lake is a classic — and unfortunate — example of the ripple effects of severe weather.

It's facing historically low water levels at 52% capacity, MySA reported. And as water levels have dropped, more boat ramps have closed. The final operating ramp closed in early November after the water receded so far that there was a 14-foot section of ramp with a dangerous drop off the side.

Droughts have become increasingly common mainly due to the impacts of our warming planet. With hotter temperatures, the precipitation cycle changes and accelerates evaporation, making regions drier.

And unfortunately, local homeowners and businesses bear the brunt of the damage. For example, another beloved spot in Florida recently had to shutter its doors after sustaining severe damage from several back-to-back hurricanes.

"This drought will be the end of a lot of wonderful businesses unless we support them," one San Antonio resident commented on Breakwater's Facebook post.

"Such a shame," another lamented.

When it comes to homeowners, they're facing soaring home insurance costs and expensive repairs due to extreme weather patterns, leaving some people to wonder about moving altogether.

What can be done about these disasters?

Stories like this often highlight the best of communities, as people in disaster-struck areas tend to rally together to keep each other afloat.

But while community support is key to sustaining businesses temporarily, addressing the bigger picture — particularly when it comes to reducing human-caused, planet-warming pollution — is critical for longer-term stability.

And though much of the responsibility lies with corporations and governments, any action that people can take — from driving less often to using fewer single-use plastics to eating less meat — truly helps to create a more resilient future.

