Research team makes alarming discovery after studying crucial location for migratory birds: 'Causes immense harm'

Plastic is piling up along the coast of India — and a new study revealed just how much damage it's doing to marine life, especially the region's migratory bird population.

What's happening?

A recent study from the University of Kerala found that coastal plastic pollution is directly linked to biodiversity loss along the coast of Kerala, especially impacting the region's migratory birds.

As Mathrubhumi News reported, the study found that migratory birds visiting Kerala between September and May are increasingly at risk, often becoming entangled in plastic nets and ingesting plastic debris.

The study raises concerns for all coastal wildlife due to the high presence of microplastics in vulnerable habitats like estuaries and mangroves. These are essential areas for migratory birds, providing them with space to feed and rest. As Mathrubhumi News pointed out, conservationists stress that marine birds are indicators of overall ecosystem health, and their decline signals an urgent need for better waste management and habitat protection of local seaside areas.

Why is this discovery important?

Millions of tons of plastic pollution enter global oceans each year due to excessive use and improper disposal. Notably, India is the world's largest producer of plastic pollution, accounting for about 20% of total global plastic waste. This can be disastrous for local ecosystems, including those of marine-dwelling birds.

"Plastic causes immense harm," bird researcher Dr. Abdullah Paleri told Mathrubhumi News. "Birds and other animals often get entangled in discarded fishing nets and die. Some end up with plastic rings caught around their necks. Plastic is frequently ingested along with food, filling their stomachs and leaving no room for nutrition. Unable to eat or fly, they eventually perish."

As this study highlights, microplastics are of particular concern in marine environments, as ocean currents carry them far and wide. Scientists are still working to understand exactly how microplastics impact animals, people, and the planet, but it's clear these pervasive plastic particles cause long-term damage.

In addition to harming marine life, microplastic pollution poses serious environmental risks — including to humans. As Harvard Medicine reported, exposure to microplastics is linked to reproductive issues, cancers, inflammation, lung and liver problems, hormone disruptions, and changes to the gut microbiome.

What's being done about plastic accumulation in Kerala?

Despite the clear need for urgent action, tackling plastic pollution in Kerala remains difficult. As the study outlines, there's limited data on the origin of microplastics and how they spread, making it challenging to develop effective solutions. Poor waste management and widespread use of single-use plastics in the region exacerbate the problem, while a lack of public awareness leads to improper disposal and poor community participation in cleanup efforts.

The study's researchers emphasize the need for collaboration between government, businesses, communities, and environmental groups to effectively address microplastic pollution. The scientists also emphasize the importance of developing more effective waste management systems, advancing local recycling efforts, increasing public awareness, and investing in sustainable plastic alternatives and recycling technologies. Additionally, the researchers call for more focused research on the long-term impacts of microplastics and the development of effective removal strategies.

Kerala is currently taking steps to address the issue of marine plastic pollution, combining legal enforcement, conservation efforts, and scientific monitoring. The state recently implemented a ban on single-use plastics in tourist areas, as well as during weddings and government events. Meanwhile, community-led initiatives are educating the public on how to properly dispose of plastic waste. Fishermen and government agencies have also teamed up to remove plastic from the sea, helping clean up the oceans during regular fishing activity.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.