Scientists make disturbing discovery after examining coastal wildlife: 'These birds are really suffering'

A new study uncovered a shocking and heartbreaking effect of plastic pollution on seabirds: brain damage similar to Alzheimer's disease, The Guardian reported.

Migratory seabird chicks unknowingly fed plastic by their parents are suffering from severe internal damage, including neurodegeneration, stomach lining decay, and cell breakdown. This study brought to light the devastating consequences of plastic waste on marine life and stressed the urgent need for action to address this growing environmental crisis.

What's Happening?

Blood tests on young sable shearwaters, a migratory bird species, showed alarming signs of health damage linked to plastic ingestion. These birds travel long distances between Australia's Lord Howe Island and Japan.

The study, led by Alix de Jersey, a Ph.D. student at the University of Tasmania, found that although the birds may look healthy on the outside, their internal health is being severely compromised. Researchers found evidence of cell rupture, damage to the stomach lining, and disruption of key organs such as the liver and kidneys.

De Jersey explained, per The Guardian, that researchers found in blood tests "patterns of the proteins that were very similar to those in people that have Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease. It's almost equivalent to a small child having Alzheimer's. These birds are really suffering the impacts from plastic, especially on their neuronal brain health."

This research is part of a growing body of evidence showing that plastic pollution is harming wildlife in ways we didn't fully understand before. While plastic ingestion in seabirds has been known for decades, this study highlights how even birds that appear healthy on the outside are being damaged by plastic.

Why Is This Concerning?

Plastic pollution is a major threat to marine life, and this study shows just how serious the problem is. The young seabirds in the study ate plastic that their parents mistakenly fed them. These birds, which spend around 90 days in burrows before migrating, have plastic in their stomachs, which harms their organs and brain.

The neurodegeneration observed in the chicks is especially troubling because it resembles human diseases such as Alzheimer's. If plastic pollution continues, many marine species could face even worse health problems, and some may not survive.

What's Being Done About It?

Efforts to tackle plastic pollution are gaining ground. Many countries are passing laws to reduce single-use plastics, and recycling programs are improving.

Scientists and conservationists are also raising awareness, encouraging both governments and individuals to help by reducing plastic use.

Simple actions such as recycling more and participating in cleanups can make a big difference. Addressing plastic pollution is crucial for the health of wildlife, humans, and the planet as a whole.

