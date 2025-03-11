Scientists raise alarm after analyzing samples from migratory birds: 'Not particularly good news'

They analyzed samples from 25 migratory birds and also from 30 shellfish in areas where they often eat.

Researchers are finding more "forever chemicals" than ever before in migratory birds' bodies and food sources.

What's happening?

As the Norwegian University of Science and Technology reported, forever chemicals, or PFAS, are increasingly prominent inside the birds and in the food they eat.

The team analyzed samples from 25 migratory birds and also from 30 shellfish in areas where the birds often eat. The test area was in China, along a migration route with rapidly declining bird populations.

"The biggest increase is in the livers of wading birds," said postdoctoral fellow Junjie Zhang, who collaborated on the study, via Phys.org. "We found up to 180 times more PFAS than previously. … This suggests that previous methods have not been good enough at detecting certain types of PFAS."

The researchers published their findings in the Journal of Hazardous Materials.

Why are increasing forever chemicals important?

Discovering more PFAS than previously expected is concerning because of how harmful these substances can be.

Since these chemicals degrade extremely slowly and never break down, they accumulate in natural areas and inside the bodies of animals and people. Certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances have been linked to increased risks of cancer, kidney disease, developmental problems, and other conditions.

Companies produce products for human consumption that contain PFAS, and they have been appearing in unexpected places that impact our daily lives.

This study's findings are also significant because they highlight a new and promising method for analyzing samples and detecting PFAS, according to the university report. Accurate detection will allow us to understand the origin of PFAS better and take proactive measures to target them.

What's being done about exposure to forever chemicals?

According to the writeup, the revelation that forever chemicals originate from unknown sources "is not particularly good news."

The researchers' results indicate that the chemicals may be affecting our lives more significantly than we thought. They stressed the need for additional studies to learn more about the sources of PFAS and their effects on humans and animals.

Though this news is unsettling, there are practical ways to eliminate forever chemicals from your life and household.

For example, you can bring your own reusable to-go containers to restaurants. Upgrading your cookware and buying natural beauty products can also limit your exposure as more research continues to trickle in about PFAS sources and risks.

