Officials issue sweeping ban on several common wedding items — here's what's happening

In a significant step toward curbing plastic waste, the Kerala High Court in India has banned single-use plastics in parts of the state. The directive places special focus on hilly tourist destinations, weddings, and government events.

The court's directive includes a prohibition on the use and sale of plastic bottles in high-footfall regions, Bar and Bench reported. The ban will be fully enforced by Oct. 2.

"Use and sale of single-use plastics, including plastic food containers, plastic plates, plastic cups, plastic straws, plastic sachets, plastic bakery boxes, are hereby banned in the hilly tourist areas of the State that are specified in the table in the order, i.e. those hilly destinations with high footfall," the court declared, as per the outlet.

By targeting busy tourist areas, the measure aims to protect ecologically fragile landscapes from long-term damage. Cleaner hillsides and waterways also mean healthier communities.

The Press Information Bureau gathered data showing that the consumption of single-use plastics across India can have devastating long-term environmental effects.

India is one of the world's top producers and consumers of plastic, and while the country implemented a nationwide single-use plastic ban in 2022, enforcement has varied widely.

Kerala's ruling offers a more targeted approach — one that other local governments could replicate.

While beneficial for the environment, single-use plastic bans can raise concerns, such as plastic alternatives not being easily accessible to everyone. To help ease the transition, the court outlined specific steps for local bodies.

That includes installing water kiosks and ensuring reusable bottles — like glass or copper options — are available for purchase in tourist-heavy zones.

The directive also called on state agencies to improve waste collection from waterways and clamp down on illegal dumping.

Beyond logistics, the court urged officials to roll out awareness campaigns. Messages across visual and print media will aim to shift public habits and highlight the risks of plastic pollution.

Wider awareness of the effects of plastic pollution can help more people embrace lasting solutions.

Kerala's ban joins a growing number of policies aimed at reducing plastic footprint around the world. The implementation of bans like this and the adoption of habits like choosing plastic-free options offer a promising path forward.

