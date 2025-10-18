Officials close part of US national park after shocking string of bear attacks: 'Make sure you can hear your surroundings'

A national park in Alaska has seen a handful of bear attacks in recent months, causing an extended closure and an increase in concerns regarding visitor safety.

What's happening?

As reported by Alaska Public Media, the Exit Glacier trails at Kenai Fjords National Park required a prolonged shutdown following a second bear attack in as many months. On September 24, a pair of park visitors sustained injuries after encountering a brown bear while hiking along the Exit Glacier trails.

According to Alaska State troopers, the hikers managed to fight off the bear before making their way to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for their non-life-threatening injuries. The National Park Service opted to close down the trails while officials investigated the area. After finding no trace of the brown bear or any potential bear cubs, the trails were reopened on September 27.

Why are these recent brown bear attacks important?

The incident follows a previous brown bear attack in August near the Kenai Spur Highway that left one woman in serious condition. After being airlifted to an Anchorage hospital, the woman was treated for broken ribs and a fractured scapula and hand. She was also left blind in her left eye.

While there is no indication that the same brown bear was involved in both incidents, it does raise concerns about the possibility of future attacks in the region. While speaking to Alaska's News Source, Alaska Wildlife Trooper David Lorring suggested that everyone should take extra precautions, especially as bears are more active as they prepare for hibernation.

"If you do get out in the woods, make sure you can hear your surroundings and what is going on," Lorring said. "And that can be as simple as putting in one AirPod and not two."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Bear attacks are most common in the late summer and early fall when human outdoor activity is higher and bears are actively foraging for food. As bear populations become impacted by habitat loss and food source reductions, an increase in human encounters can occur.

What can be done when encountering a bear in the wild?

Although black and brown bear sightings are common around Alaska, brown bears have been previously noted for their propensity to be involved in human-related incidents. While the National Park Service describes black bears as timid and avoidant of contact, brown bears are "more likely to defend their food and/or their 'personal space.'"

Kenai Fjords National Park officials recommend that all visitors not only carry bear spray but also know how to use it when the time comes. It is also advised to always "make your presence known" while hiking. This includes making sure to travel in groups of 3 or more.

According to the park, bears that detect nosier humans are more likely to steer clear of any possible interactions. However, if a physical encounter is unavoidable, it is essential to remain calm and avoid running away from the bear, as this could lead to a chase. Instead, you should move away slowly from the bear, making sure not to turn your back on the animal.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.