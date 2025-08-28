Rescuers give much-anticipated update on trio of bear cubs found wandering residential neighborhood: 'This is a critical moment'

"This is never a decision we take lightly."

Wildlife officials were contacted after three black bear cubs were spotted in a Northern California neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Times reported the trio was found wandering in Calaveras County without their mother. Fortunately, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife was able to rescue the animals without incident.

They were then taken to the Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center in San Diego, where they were examined by veterinarians.

CBS Sacramento provided footage of the bears after they were rescued:

Estimated to be six to seven months old, the cubs' mother was never found. Unfortunately, the female cub was found with irreversible injuries, and it was decided that euthanasia was the inevitable option.

"This is never a decision we take lightly, but in cases where an animal's quality of life would be severely compromised, humane euthanasia is sometimes the most compassionate option," veterinary manager Alexis Wohl at the San Diego Humane Society said, per the Times.

The two male cubs are now recuperating in the San Diego facility with the goal of being released back into the wild.

"This is a critical moment for these bears," said Autumn Welch, wildlife operations manager for the SD Humane Society. "We are doing everything we can to give them the best possible shot at returning to their wild home."

The California bear rescue is a great example of how joint community efforts are vital to wildlife conservation.

Knowing what to do and how to respond can make a huge difference. If you spot wildlife acting strangely or in locations where they shouldn't be, professionals should be contacted immediately — both for human and animal safety.

Do not approach or touch wildlife, especially wild bears. Mother bears in particular are known for their protective nature, and they are rarely far from their cubs. They will act accordingly.

In other bear cub cases, wildlife officials were able to help rescue one tangled in a wire fence by sedating the mother bear first. In an example of what not to do, a group of people ripped two cubs from a tree for a photo op, causing the bears to flee and become separated.

A bear cub at large faces a much smaller chance of survival without its mother. Human interaction also puts animals at risk for euthanization for simply doing what comes naturally to them.

Taking local action and supporting wildlife conservation organizations can save lives and protect ecosystems.

For example, in Spain, a group of rangers put together a bear task force to facilitate relations between endangered brown bears and local communities. Respect for nature and wildlife is crucial to a thriving coexistence.

