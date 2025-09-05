Scientists make stunning discovery in remote corner of Alaska: 'We were surprised'

Microplastics have quietly infiltrated even the most remote corners of Alaska, from urban waterways to the icy peaks of Denali, and a new lab at Alaska Pacific University is determined to find out how and why, reports Anchorage Daily News.

As concerns about water quality continue to grow globally, the APU-based Alaska and Arctic Waterways Analytics Lab is stepping into a vital role, using cutting-edge technology to trace these invisible pollutants.

Its work has far-reaching implications for environmental health, public safety, and the future of Alaska's clean water sources.

Launched in 2025 with a $5 million grant from NASA, the Alaska and Arctic Waterways Analytics Lab is housed at Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage. Led by Associate Professor Dee Barker, the lab utilizes advanced technology, including a Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectrometer microscope, to detect and identify microplastics in water samples statewide.

Previously, Barker had used the lab to analyze the presence of microplastics on the slopes of Denali.

"We were surprised, even near the summit, plastics in the remote areas and in the high-traffic areas were almost the same concentration," said Barker.

To become Alaska's first accredited microplastics lab, it will follow rigorous standards set by the California Water Resources Control Board.

This development marks a major step forward in environmental science, offering Alaska its first in-state facility dedicated to understanding and eventually reducing microplastic contamination.

Microplastics pose a growing and often invisible threat to human health. These tiny plastic fragments, already detected in Alaskan waterways, can carry toxic chemicals and are small enough to enter the human body through drinking water, food, or even the air.

For many communities, especially those in rural areas that rely on untreated natural water sources, the risks are real and immediate. The APU lab offers an essential service: helping communities understand what's in their water. The lab enables them to take proactive action and advocate for safer systems.

While the environmental consequences of microplastic pollution are serious, from wildlife ingestion to ecosystem disruption, it's the human impact, quiet, cumulative, and hard to trace, that makes this work so urgent.

One commenter pointed out just how widespread microplastics are, saying, "It's on everything. The paper cups, microwave popcorn bags, and all your waterproof clothes." Another added a note of praise: "Way to go, Dr. Dee! Great work!"

