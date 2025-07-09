Hiker attacked by wild animal after trying to shoo it off car hood: 'Tore off a windshield wiper of the vehicle before jumping down'

"We encourage people … to be aware of their surroundings and not attempt to engage any wild animal."

A cantankerous coatimundi in Ash Canyon attacked a hiker near Sierra Vista shortly after vandalizing his car, according to Arizona's Family, a CBS affiliate.

What's happening?

In March, a hiker returning from a trail found a coatimundi on the hood of his vehicle, per the report. The critter is raccoon-like and dog-sized with a long, white snout. Like many wild animals, it looks cuddly in photos. But it can be ferocious if approached.

The animal stayed on the hood even after the hiker waved and yelled at it. Then, it "tore off a windshield wiper of the vehicle before jumping down and attacking the man," according to testimony from Cochise County Sheriff's Office deputies, per the news report.

Why is the encounter important?

This encounter serves as a reminder that animals — even those in parks and on trails that attract tourists — are wild. Approaching them can be a hazard.

Tourists at Rocky Mountain National Park caused alarm last summer when they went near large moose. Around the same time in Canada, impatient drivers trying to pass an elk at Jasper National Park startled the massive, antlered creature, which then rammed the vehicle.

The coatimundi apparently sought sanctuary on the hiker's vehicle on its own, making an encounter hard to avoid.

Broadly, urban sprawl and our overheating planet are factors contributing to dangerous human-animal interactions, according to the BBC.

When people move from cities to more rural places, they often don't understand the habits of the animals that frequent suburban communities. Changing weather, such as shortened winters in the Northern Hemisphere, is causing bears to end hibernation earlier, for example. The result is increased chances for humans to stumble upon them, the BBC continued.

"As finite resources become scarcer, carnivores and people are coming into more frequent contact, which means that more conflict could occur," Jen Miller, international program specialist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, told the outlet.

Furthermore, the National Wildlife Federation reported that habitat loss is the "primary threat to the survival of wildlife in the United States."

Agriculture, development, pollution, and our changing climate are among the factors the federation listed. A United Nations report said that human activity has "altered 70% of ice-free land," mainly for food production.

What should you do if you notice a wild animal acting strangely?

Following National Park Service rules when viewing animals in the wild is crucial for both tourist and creature safety.

Contact local wildlife authorities if you encounter a wild critter that seems to be acting unusually. The Arizona coatimundi was being searched for to test it for rabies. The hiker was vaccinated for the disease as a precaution.

"We encourage people spending time in rural/mountainous areas to be aware of their surroundings and not attempt to engage any wild animal," a U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife specialist said in a statement, per Arizona Family.

What can be done to help?

News about animal encounters can be a great icebreaker for discussion with friends and family about how human actions are impacting the environment. Finding a solution starts with understanding the problems.

Local action such as joining a litter pickup in your community can be an incremental step to help.

Local action such as joining a litter pickup in your community can be an incremental step to help.




