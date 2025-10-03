Government shutdown creates headache for US National Park Service: 'It's not just irresponsible; it's dangerous'

"Visitors may enter, but very few staff will be there to protect the parks or the people inside."

For many, a trip to see one of America's national parks can be the vacation of a lifetime, planned months, if not years, in advance.

However, the current government shutdown in Washington, D.C., has brought many of those plans into question, as the National Park Service has been forced to furlough over 9,000 of its 14,500 employees, leading to mass confusion as to what features and services will — and will not — remain open, CBS News reported.

What's happening?

With lawmakers unable to strike a deal to keep federal funding flowing, the U.S. government effectively shut down at midnight Wednesday. The move caused as many as 750,000 federal workers to be furloughed, according to CBS News. Only staff deemed "essential" will remain on the job.

The shutdown has led to much uncertainty as to which government facilities, lands, and services will remain accessible.

"As a general rule, if a facility or area is locked or secured during nonbusiness hours (buildings, gated parking lots, etc.), it should be locked or secured for the duration of the shutdown," said a National Park Service contingency plan released shortly before the shutdown took effect.

"The government has shut down, and the administration is once again putting our national parks and visitors at risk, effectively directing staff to open park gates and walk away," said Theresa Pierno, president and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association, per CBS News. "Visitors may enter, but very few staff will be there to protect the parks or the people inside. It's not just irresponsible; it's dangerous."

Why does the shutdown's impact on national parks matter?

Employees of the National Park Service perform a wide range of duties that keep parks clean, safe, and protected. During a previous government shutdown, parks were vandalized, cultural heritage sites were disturbed, and trash and sanitation became major issues, according to CBS News.

Park closures, or even just the disruption of certain services, also impact local economies. In 2024, visitors to Utah's national parks generated $3.1 billion in economic activity.

In California, popular parks such as Yosemite National Park remained accessible, and services run by private concessionaires continued to operate, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. However, experts voiced concern that allowing the public onto the protected lands without the usual level of supervision from park employees could imperil the National Park Service's mission of conservation.

Furthermore, should visitors experience an emergency — something that is not uncommon, given many parks' challenging terrain and large number of visitors — responses could be severely impacted by the shutdown.

Additionally, shutdowns impact government workers and their families. While federal law guarantees that workers will be paid for furloughed time once the shutdown ends, many workers do not receive their usual paychecks during the shutdown. With many federal workers relying on those regular paychecks to make ends meet, the move could have a dramatic impact on their ability to pay the bills and put food on the table.

What's being done about the shutdown's impact on national parks?

Park services and staffing will remain severely curtailed until lawmakers in Washington, D.C., reach a budget deal to keep the government funded. In the meantime, many Americans have been getting a firsthand civics lesson, learning just how much federal government workers do to keep the country — and its beloved national parks — running every day.

To help push for an end to the government shutdown, you can contact your elected representatives. Should you visit a national park during the shutdown, you can do your part by acting responsibly, helping to maintain its pristine character, and encouraging others to do the same.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.