Company teams up with national parks in ambitious effort to modernize the outdoors: 'Protecting nature for future generations'

The goal is to support conservation and help more people connect with nature.

Vodafone has launched a three-year partnership with UK National Parks to bring artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technology into all 15 of the UK's national parks.

The goal is to support conservation and help more people connect with nature, especially those who face barriers to spending time outdoors.

The project uses AI-powered habitat mapping and real-time sensors to monitor biodiversity, land conditions, and visitor impact. These tools provide faster, more accurate data, helping park staff make better decisions about how to manage and protect natural spaces. It builds on Vodafone's earlier tech-driven environmental work, including flood monitoring along the River Severn.

This means a smarter, more sustainable park system, one where data helps improve walking routes, prevent overcrowding, and create better access to the outdoors, especially in underused or lesser-known areas.

At the same time, this technology will benefit the environment by reducing the need for invasive manual surveys and allowing faster responses to threats like habitat loss or climate-related changes.

The initiative also includes local engagement efforts, such as community projects in Northumberland and landscape restoration in Eryri (Snowdonia), designed to encourage more regular and inclusive access to nature. While 82% of people say they want to spend more time outside, only 8% do so daily, often due to lack of time, access, or companionship.

Public support for these efforts is strong. A Vodafone survey found that 78% of people believe businesses should play an active role in protecting nature, with many backing tech-led solutions for monitoring and preserving ecosystems.

"We all have a role to play in protecting nature for future generations," said Nicki Lyons, chief corporate affairs & sustainability officer, Vodafone UK. "Importantly, our research not only shows that people want to engage more with nature, but that they expect businesses to play their part too, so we are proud to help meet that challenge."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.