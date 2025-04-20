Experts raise alarm after satellite images expose mass devastation in critical region: 'One more night, and it should be gone'

"Their acts resulted in damage of forest land and death of innocent animals."

Deforestation has long been a major factor in our changing climate, which is why its impact is certainly noticeable in communities all around the world. For residents of Telangana, India, the destruction of a vital urban forest will cause untold damage.

What's happening?

The Telangana government in India had planned to auction off 400 acres of the Kancha Gachibowli forest land, which is located around the University of Hyderabad. Crews were sent in and ordered to clear the area, Telangana Today reported.

The intention was to build an IT park inside the cleared land. However, this was met by a large protest organized by university students, faculty, and environmentalists. The organized protest, accompanied by a Change.org petition, argues that they "are fighting for our planet" by preventing the destruction of Kancha Gachibowli.

Despite the public outcry, officials continued with the plans to clear the forest. From late March to early April, large swaths of Kancha Gachibowli were completely razed. Satellite imagery taken of the area and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, demonstrated the rapid and complete destruction of hundreds of acres, according to India Today.

"A mere few days and it's nearly cleaned up. One more night, and it should be gone," the post on X said, per Telangana Today.

Why is the razing of Kancha Gachibowli important?

As noted by Mongabay India, Kancha Gachibowli can be described as an open natural ecosystem with "a mix of dry deciduous and wet deciduous forests, savannah, scrubland, rocky outcrops and more." The forest is also noted as one of the last remaining green spaces around Hyderabad.

According to estimates from the Economic Times, Kancha Gachibowli is home to over 220 species of birds, 734 species of flowering plants, 15 species of reptiles, 10 species of mammals, as well as numerous insects.

In the 2024 Forest Declaration Assessment report, deforestation took out around 6.37 million hectares in 2023. Deforestation can dramatically alter natural landscapes for crops and livestock, as the Forest Stewardship Council International explained, affecting our food chain. The destruction of trees can greatly increase the amount of carbon gas pollution as well, since trees naturally absorb carbon dioxide, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi commented on the destruction of Kancha Gachibowli, emphasizing the importance of the natural resource. "They are busy razing forests. Their acts resulted in damage of forest land and death of innocent animals that inhabited the Kancha Gachibowli lands," Modi said, per M9 News.

"The Congress is busy, busy killing a thriving forest by sending bulldozers."

What's being done about the razing of Kancha Gachibowli?

An Indian Supreme Court order has temporarily halted the destruction of the Kancha Gachibowli. In an effort to reverse their decision, Mongabay India reported that the Telangana government is now considering building a 2,000-acre eco-forest park instead. According to the report, the eco-park would be reminiscent of Central Park in New York City.

However, the proposed eco-park has been met with resistance. Akash Kumar, vice president of the University of Hyderabad Students' Union, criticized the idea of stripping the Kancha Gachibowli forest of its natural state.

"Why not leave that patch of land as it is? This is a natural forest, looked after by students from the beginning," Kumar told Mongabay India. "They can protect it without turning it into a tourist spot that can be tampered with."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.