Officials issue warning after unexpected creatures show up in neighborhood yards: 'Causing damage'

A wild threat has been plaguing a South Texas city, according to KRGV.

What's happening?

Residents of Rio Grande City have reported an increase in javelina sightings. Javelinas are wild animals capable of destroying property in their search for food.

"We are constantly getting calls about javelinas causing damage in people's yards, especially homes with oak trees," said Animal Control Director Eli Gonzalez, per KRGV. "They eat the acorns and they love it."

Why are javelinas important?

Despite the superficial resemblance to boars and feral pigs, javelinas are distinctly different from them and not invasive. Javelinas are native to Central and South America, but habitat degradation and increasing land development have forced them to seek new food sources in human settlements.

These circumstances are pushing wildlife in general into closer proximity to people, and the food they find isn't often healthy. In fact, plastic waste routinely ends up clogging wild animal digestive tracts as they search trash for food.

Though they aren't typically aggressive, javelinas have been known to attack people. More importantly, they can be a vector for fleas and ticks. These can be a bigger threat as warmer, wetter weather patterns created by atmospheric pollution have exploded tick populations. With these ticks come an array of health risks, like Lyme disease and anaplasmosis.

What's being done about javelinas?

Rio Grande City residents have been keeping their properties clear of food sources, particularly acorns, to disincentivize javelinas from visiting, particularly in the morning.

"If they see food, they'll come to my yard and eat all my plants. I don't want that," said local Endelea Obregon, per KRGV.

You can take local action by advocating for protections of natural habitat. These spaces ensure animals like javelinas have all the resources they need without having to go rummaging around people's front yards for food.

