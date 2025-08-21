Health experts issue warning as dangerous threat spreads across US: 'This year is one of the worst we've seen'

This risk is no longer limited to deep forests; it's right outside the door.

This summer, tick-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease are spiking across the Northeastern United States, bringing a once-seasonal threat closer to home for millions, Scientific American reported. As ticks spread earlier, faster, and farther than ever before, public health experts are sounding the alarm: This is not just an environmental issue; it's a growing health crisis.

Rising temperatures are quietly reshaping the risks of daily life, and communities are already feeling the consequences.

What's happening?

In 2025, tick populations in the Northern U.S. surged by 20-30% compared to last year, according to longtime vector ecologist Thomas Daniels of Fordham University.

Black-legged ticks, the primary carriers of Lyme disease, are not active early in the year but instead linger longer into fall, carrying more pathogens than ever before.

"This year is one of the worst we've seen," Daniels told Scientific American, citing both climate shifts and complex ecological changes as drivers. Social media is flooded with accounts from people who have found multiple embedded ticks after brief outdoor activities, even in well-maintained suburban yards.

This risk is no longer limited to deep forests; it's right outside the door.

Scientific American writer Jen Schwartz recounted taking every recommended precaution to avoid tick bites, treating her clothes, using repellent, and showering immediately after gardening — yet still ended up with one. "That's almost definitely a bite from a nymph tick you never even saw," her doctor told her.

Why is tick population growth important?

Rising tick populations pose a growing public health threat. Black-legged ticks carry at least five serious diseases, including Lyme, which can cause lasting neurological and cardiac issues if untreated.

Warmer winters and longer growing seasons, fueled by the human-induced climate crisis, are helping ticks survive longer, spread farther, and bite more people.

If this trend continues, more communities will face year-round disease risks, placing added strain on health care systems and widening existing health and environmental inequities.

What's being done about the growing tick population?

A new Lyme disease vaccine is in late-stage trials, and states are boosting funding for tick tracking and public education. On the ground, communities are restoring native habitats and reducing pesticide use to support natural tick predators.

In the long term, the best defense is addressing rising global temperatures. Supporting clean energy, protecting green spaces, and backing climate-smart policies can help limit the conditions ticks need to thrive.

