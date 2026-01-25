Health officials sound alarm as US region sees surge in dangerous disease: 'It's changed my life'

"I probably spent over $60,000 trying to get better."

A serious health threat has been spreading in Pennsylvania, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and shifting weather patterns may be a contributing factor.

What's happening?

Cases of anaplasmosis went up over 50% in Allegheny County in 2025. U.S. states, including Wisconsin and California, have also seen jumps in the tick-borne bacterial infection.

Anaplasmosis is routinely transmitted alongside Lyme disease via tick bites. Initial symptoms of infection include fever, fatigue, and nausea. When left untreated, it can have longer-term consequences.

Why is anaplasmosis concerning?

"I really can't commit a lot to doing what I used to," Janine Hauck told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in late December. Hauck contracted anaplasmosis in 2019 and has since suffered from chronic fatigue, impacting her ability to hike, bike, swim, and engage in the outdoor activities she loves. "It's changed my life."

A major contributor to the increase in anaplasmosis infections is the expanded population and habitat of disease-carrying ticks. Warmer, wetter weather patterns, exacerbated in part by atmospheric pollution, have provided prime conditions for ticks to reproduce.

This phenomenon has exacerbated the spread of other vector-borne illnesses, including dengue virus and West Nile virus.

What's being done about anaplasmosis?

Anaplasmosis can be treated with antibiotics if detected early. For this reason, officials recommend regularly checking for tick bites after spending time outdoors. Seeking medical attention soon after a tick bite can help support recovery.

Preventing tick bites in the first place is possible by wearing adequately long clothing and using effective repellents. Hauck told the Post-Gazette that the precautions are worth the hassle.

"People don't get how bad a tick bite could affect your life," she told the paper. "I probably spent over $60,000 trying to get better. I'm lucky I have [the money], but not everyone does."

In the big picture, attacking the root of the problem may also require reducing emissions as much as possible in order to mitigate increasingly warm, wet weather and to shrink tick habitats and activity.

