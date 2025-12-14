Expert issues urgent warning about disease-carrying insects lurking in US region: 'They were out and about'

As Pennsylvania hunters gear up and head into the woods this fall, an expert has warned that the state is seeing more ticks than usual.

What's happening?

Nicole Chinnici, director of the Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab, told WNEP 16 that the tick population is much higher than usual in the state this fall, and the most common tick her lab is seeing is the deer tick. She attributed 2025's weather to the lingering presence of the creatures.

"[The] amount of rain that we've had early summer, I think, played a role in keeping them incubated underneath the leaf litter," she told the news station. "We did have a bit of a drought, but then we got some nice rain, and then all of a sudden they were out and about."

The lab has also found that tick-borne illnesses, such as Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, and Powassan virus, are on the rise. Chinnici added that many ticks carry more than one of these illnesses.

Why is this announcement important?

Pennsylvania is not the only state to report an increase in tick-borne diseases in recent years. Maine officials, for instance, warned the public that ticks can stay active in the fall as the state edged toward a record-breaking year for tick-borne illnesses.

A warming climate is one of the drivers behind this surge, as it helps ticks survive for longer periods throughout the year and can even help them expand their ranges to new territories that were previously unsuitable, upping the risk of tick-borne diseases.





For instance, Quebec officials announced the Canadian province's first case of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, a tick-borne disease.

What's being done about tick-borne diseases?

The best way to avoid getting sick is to fight the bite. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear long clothing when they're outside and spray it with insecticide containing 0.5% permethrin.

Scientists are also developing a tick-repelling medication that can protect people from bites.

Generally, though, reducing pollution to slow the rapid rise in global temperatures can help limit the length of the tick season. Whether you swap a gas-guzzling car for an electric vehicle or just eat more plant-based meals, even small changes can make a difference.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.