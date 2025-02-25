State officials sound alarm after string of alarming interactions with wildlife: 'You never ever know'

"They're not here to be, you know, a play toy or pets."

An Arizona woman was recently attacked by a javelina, prompting a rapid response for a potential rabies infection.

"Unfortunately, when we're having a higher incidence of rabies, it's those people in the backcountry that have the bad encounters," said Mark Hart, public information officer for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, to KOLD.

What's happening?

Lauren Grimm had just finished her shift at work and was chatting with a coworker in a golf cart. A javelina approached and got between the two of them, sniffing at first and then biting Grimm on the leg as she backed up. The javelina quickly let go, leaving Grimm to find medical attention and begin a series of rabies vaccines.

Javelinas are also known as peccaries. They're similar to pigs but have a more complex digestive system. They can be told apart from pigs by the shape of their tusks. Pig tusks are long and curve around themselves, while javelina tusks are short and straight. Javelina tusks interlock, which prohibits side-to-side jaw movement.

Like wild boar, javelinas are highly destructive to environments. For example, javelinas have done a significant amount of damage to golf courses. Their population is healthy, and peccaries are listed as a species of least concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, though the white-lipped species is vulnerable.

Why is feeding wildlife important?

Hart said the reason for the increase in wildlife encounters his department has been seeing is because people are leaving out food for wild animals. This attracts animals within proximity to humans, increases familiarity, and leads to unfortunate incidents like this one.

Ecosystems are being ravaged by extreme climate events and destruction by humans, leaving wildlife to explore further afield for food, habitat, and mating. This includes exploring human-inhabited areas and resulting in more harmful outcomes like this one.

What's being done about feeding wild animals?

Arizona has a $300 fine for anyone caught feeding wildlife. Arizona Game and Fish routinely delivers statements telling residents not to feed wildlife. Other experts are in agreement that people shouldn't feed wildlife.

Grimm was quick to reinforce this message. "A wild animal, you never ever know. They're not here to be, you know, a play toy or pets," she said. "So always walk around with caution, and just stay away from them."

