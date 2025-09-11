Experts thrilled as trail cameras capture images of rare creature in mountain forest: 'Compelling'

A rare Javan leopard was spotted on a trail camera recently, giving researchers new hope for the species' future and the continued improvement of conservation efforts.

The big cat was seen on a camera in the Mount Lawu forest area of Central Java province in Indonesia, according to Mongabay. The cameras were set up for two weeks in a location kept under wraps from the public to prevent potential poachers. During that period, the leopard was spotted, confirming researchers' hypothesis that they roamed the area.

The Javan leopard is threatened by habitat loss, which impacts its food supply, including prey such as deer, as well as poaching. There are only 350 Javan leopards in the wild, with a study reporting that their available habitat space shrank by more than 40% between 2000 and 2020, per the outlet.

Researchers told Mongabay that the leopard's appearance confirmed the success of conservation efforts not just of the species, but of the park's biodiversity, including hundreds of plant species.

"Furthermore, this evidence serves as a compelling rationale for safeguarding the Lawu region and also promoting its biodiversity," Andhika Ariyanto, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Twente in the Netherlands, told the outlet.

Trail cameras proved integral in collecting this data, and their use is being expanded through the Java-Wide Leopard Survey, a collaboration between Indonesia's Ministry of Environment and Forestry and partners including Save Indonesian Nature & Threatened Species and private donors. The group aims to collect more information in the first part of 2026 and base future conservation plans for the next five years on the results.

"Camera traps are a reliable tool for wildlife monitoring, enabling authorities to quantify biodiversity, including species richness, occupancy, population density, and sex ratios, as well as to identify human-related threats," Andhika said.

Scientists, researchers, and conservationists the world over have made promising discoveries using trail cameras, learning more about the behavior of elusive species and gauging the population (or sometimes lack thereof) of endangered species that would otherwise be difficult to monitor.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, scientists observed the Foa's red colobus monkey, an incredibly rare species. In Yellowstone National Park, the behavior of wolves and elk was studied through trail cameras, providing new insight into wolf behavior when it comes to raising pups.

