Officials apprehend armed poachers in protected reserve — all with the help of high-tech cameras

Wildlife officials in India recently arrested six poachers on the Similipal Tiger Reserve with the help of artificial intelligence cameras, The Times of India reported. The accused poachers were arrested after killing a protected chevrotain, also known as a mouse deer, in the conservation area located in the Indian state of Odisha.

The accused poachers were armed with three improvised, unlicensed firearms and a snare trap. They remain in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.

According to The Times of India, wildlife officials say high-tech cameras have been key to protecting the reserve's vulnerable animals. This is the fifth instance of the strategically placed cameras assisting in identifying poachers on the reserve. Just two weeks before this incident, reserve authorities arrested five poachers who killed a young black tiger in the protected area.

A mouse deer doesn't look like North American deer species you may be used to. The small mammal, which weighs around 6 to 7 pounds, is a rare sight in the wild, as it is highly nocturnal and shy, according to Pugdundee Safaris. While Indian mouse deer aren't considered endangered, animals on the protected reserve are illegal to hunt.

Mouse deer are prey of tigers, a highly endangered species. A recent study estimated that there are around 3,682 tigers in India — roughly 75% of the global population. Currently, 27 tigers live on the Similipal Tiger Reserve, ETV Bharat revealed.

Stopping poachers is crucial to conservation efforts, even when the illegal hunters target a non-endangered species. Poaching can disrupt entire ecosystems and threaten biodiversity, as many non-endangered species play key roles in their environments. For instance, mouse deer — aside from serving as tiger prey — are essential seed-spreading animals, Pugdundee Safaris explained. When their populations are impacted, it can cause a chain reaction throughout the ecosystem, potentially harming endangered wildlife.

Any form of poaching also fuels the illegal wildlife trade, supporting the black market that makes endangered species valuable to poachers. By arresting and prosecuting poachers, wildlife officials can help weaken and discourage this black market.

Recent arrests at the Similipal Tiger Reserve highlight the growing role of tech in conservation efforts. AI is often rightly critiqued for using massive amounts of electricity and water to power energy-hungry data centers, as the United Nations Environment Programme explained. But it can also make poaching prevention efforts more successful by helping officials monitor vast conservation areas and respond to threats in real time. While AI can be controversial, its success in safeguarding vulnerable species is becoming increasingly undeniable.

