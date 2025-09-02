Experts thrilled as trail cameras capture first-ever video of incredibly rare creature: 'It isn't easy to see them, let alone film them'

"Well done on getting this video."

Recent footage of a rare monkey species in the Democratic Republic of Congo was shared, marking the first official time this creature has been captured on film.

According to Outdoors, footage of the Foa's red colobus was taken by Izaak Antoine Malengela, who works with the Wildlife Conservation Society.

"A very rare sight from Kabobo Wildlife Reserve in Democratic Republic of Congo," wrote the WCS in a Facebook post, per Outdoors.

"Very rare sight" may even be an understatement in this case, as the Foa's red colobus is an Old-World monkey, with such sparseness in population, an actual consensus on how many are left is fairly unknown. The post went on to say it was "the first ever footage of this Endangered species."

"The primary threats facing red colobuses are poaching for the commercial bushmeat trade, and habitat loss due to mining, logging, and agriculture," reported the New England Primate Conservancy.

Documentation of rare or elusive species is always cause for celebration, especially amongst wildlife enthusiasts. Not only is it a treat to see these hidden animals come out, but it confirms the surrounding ecosystem is doing something right.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The manual shot of this monkey was lucky and proves the attentiveness of the wildlife activist behind the camera. Another way endangered species are being monitored is with the use of trail cameras. With this technology, more shy or scarce species can be located and observed, allowing for the gathering of information and, in turn, supporting conservation efforts.

A rare baby beaver was caught on a trail camera recently, as well as the final herd of buffalo left in Thailand.

The video of the red colobus shows not one, but two of the monkeys, marked with their bright reddish orange tips of hair, sitting on a tree, content as can be.

Commenters on the WCS's Facebook post shared the awe of these majestic, rare creatures.

"Well done on getting this video. I know it isn't easy to see them, let alone film them," one person said.

Another person added, "Wonderful news. Thank you for sharing."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.