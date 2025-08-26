Trail camera captures images of elusive predator not seen in nearly 50 years — here are the details

Trail cameras in a Rio de Janeiro state park have captured images of an apex predator not seen in the area since the 1970s.

As Folha de S.Paulo reported, a lone male jaguar was spotted in Serra da Concórdia State Park in Valença. The big cats were driven out of the region by urban expansion into forested areas. Local officials believe the sighting was the result of increased native flora cover along the wider Atlantic Forest.

Once covering twice the size of Texas, the total land mass of the Atlantic Forest has contracted sharply in recent years. This vital biosphere is home to 5% of all vertebrates on Earth and a majority of Brazil's threatened species. According to The Nature Conservancy, it has lost more than 85% of its forest, and some areas have become fragmented. Fewer than 300 jaguars remain in the Atlantic Forest.

As apex predators, they perform an essential ecological role in controlling an area's prey population, which protects vegetation from overgrazing. Though smaller than lions and tigers, they have the most powerful bite of any cat in relation to their size. Those powerful jaws make them outstanding ambush hunters; even the skull of a caiman is no match for those gnarly gnashers.

Researchers have been tracking the Valença jaguar since last December. In addition to the footage captured, they've analyzed its prints and droppings to understand its movement patterns and diet.

There are other encouraging developments for jaguars across the Americas. Their numbers are picking up again in the Gran Chaco region in Argentina, and they've even been spotted by cameras in Arizona. Similarly, a cross-border collaboration between conservationists in state parks bordering Argentina and Brazil is paying off.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Trail cameras are a vital tool for protecting elusive species, offering a cost-effective and efficient way to observe them without intruding on their habitats. The insights gleaned from the footage will help researchers gain an accurate picture of their numbers and needs, enabling the formulation of effective future policies.

Despite the threats to their survival, the jaguars are resilient creatures that just need a bit of space to thrive. With action by dedicated communities and education to mitigate human-animal conflict, there's every reason to be hopeful for their future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.