Experts stunned after trail camera footage captures creature's rare behavior: 'It's pretty wild'

After being hunted to extinction in the 1920s, they were reintroduced in 1995.

A groundbreaking, multi-year study of wolves and elk in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem has confounded existing assumptions about wolves' behavior.

According to Outdoor Hub, researchers from UC Berkeley working alongside the Wyoming Game and Fish Department collared and tracked 19 wolves and 99 elk over three years. It was widely believed that wolves with pups are tied to their location. After all, the pups are extremely vulnerable for the first few weeks of life. They are born with their eyes and ears closed; it takes around 4-6 months before they can move around independently, per the Wolf Conservation Center.

Photo Credit: UC Berkeley

The study uncovered a remarkable behavior. If the wolf's prey migrates to a new area, then so do the wolves. Trail cameras caught footage of mother wolves carrying their young to a new location to stay close to the elk. It's a considerable risk, but one the wolves are seemingly willing to take. Avery Shawler, a researcher who completed her PhD at UC Berkeley, said:

"It's pretty wild that this risky behavior of moving young pups is even occurring."

The wolves of Yellowstone have a storied history. After being hunted to extinction in the 1920s, they were reintroduced in 1995 to help bring the elk population back under control. With no predators, the herbivores overgrazed, causing significant damage to the ecosystem. While there have been some major successes, the program hasn't been without its challenges, which underline the importance of preventing that extinction in the first place.

The discovery is providing some keen insights into wolf behavior that can help form more effective local measures to manage the presence of wolves in the Yellowstone ecosystem. They can help mitigate potential conflicts with humans while ensuring the wolves' needs are met, benefiting the ecosystem as a whole. Trail cameras have proven to be one of the most effective tools for conservation research as they can track even the most elusive of species without intruding on their habitats.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Reintroducing a species to an area is challenging work, but with the right know-how and dedication, everyone wins.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.