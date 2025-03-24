  • Home Home

Homeowner shares mind-blowing photo of massive infestation taking over their property: 'Bigger than my house'

"They'll send a person out to take care of it."

by Jamie Speka
"They'll send a person out to take care of it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A homesteader discovered that a patch of Japanese Knotweed, a persistent, clump-forming, invasive plant, has grown so large that it spans more acreage than their home.

"My Japanese knotweed problem [is] bigger than my house," shared the OP along with a photo of the massive amount of land the patch has taken up in the Reddit community r/Homestead.

"They'll send a person out to take care of it."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The plant is said to be one of the most invasive plants in the world, according to the U.S. National Park Service, and it can be found on every continent besides Antarctica. 

"Once established, the plant may grow 10 feet in one growing season, making them very easy to spot," as the NPS explained. The agency also wrote that the plant "grows in dense stands and reaches incredible heights very quickly," making it nearly impossible for herbivores to feed on it. The NPS added that "Its roots are also incredibly hardy and the only way to permanently remove a stand of Japanese knotweed is to completely dig out and remove its rhizomes, a nearly impossible feat."

Invasive species are notorious for being hardy and difficult to get rid of. When they start to grow in one's garden, they threaten ecosystems and add dramatically to the homeowner's yard workload. 

To bypass the headache that comes from invasive plants, it's recommended to cultivate a native garden. These gardens enhance the ecosystem, bringing in pollinators and the resilience of the wildlife. Additionally, these gardens are largely self-sufficient, meaning homeowners need not spend as much time tending to their gardens or spending money on fertilizer and water. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The American Society of Landscape Architects wrote on just how much native gardens can save homeowners as they cite an Environmental Protection Agency estimate "that over a 20-year period, the cumulative cost of maintaining a prairie or a wetland totals $3,000 per acre versus $20,000 per acre for non-native turf grasses."

As for the overgrowth in this homesteader's yard, Redditors offered solutions.

"Our county (in Oregon) has invasive weed specialists that came to our property and gave us advice," one Redditor commented. "Might be worth calling yours? We even got a grant to pay for the knotweed removal and replacement with native plants."

Others backed that calling invasive weed specialists is an option.

Do you think the government should ban gas-powered lawn tools?

No way 🙅

Definitely 💯

Only certain tools 🤔

I don't know 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"My state does it for you. They'll send a person out to take care of it for you. Call your local noxious weed control board," they wrote

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x