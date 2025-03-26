  • Home Home

City's decision to hire 400 goats raises eyebrows: 'An unconventional method, but that is what we liked about it'

by Kristen Lawrence
The new workers are perfect for the task.

The city of Arlington, Texas, recently hired 400 new landscapers to help clear out invasive species in a local park, and they have a unique strategy to get the job done.

Instead of employing people, the city brought on goats to eat up problematic plants, helping to cut down on landscaping expenses and eliminate plants that are hard to reach with machines. As Texas Public Radio said, the new workers have "four stomachs, cloven hooves, and a penchant for mischief," making them perfect for the task. 

Goats have a hearty appetite and are not very picky eaters, so they don't shy away from eating invasive plants, such as privet shrubs, which have been growing aggressively in Arlington's Randol Mill Park.

The city contracted with the land and park development firm Open Space Development in January to clear acres of dense underbrush from the park using the goat crew. Privet shrubs had been outcompeting native post oak trees for resources, disrupting the ecosystem and increasing fire danger.

Privet shrubs are a "relentless invasive," as the Nashville Tree Conservation Corps explained, because they grow rapidly and form dense thickets, choking out other plants and trees. They also have extensive underground root systems and can be difficult to remove if they're allowed to flourish. Plus, privets can degrade riverbanks and cause soil erosion, leading to environmental damage and potentially costly repairs.

But luckily, the goats are well-equipped to tame the out-of-control vegetation, as "they eat the plant leaves, stressing the plant, and rendering the plants unable to grow through photosynthesis," according to the City of Arlington website.

"The goats are not only agile and small and can fit into tight spaces but they love terrain," Quincy Crow, the owner and project shepherd at Open Space TX, told Texas Public Radio. "Rather than cut this plant down and stimulate growth, [the goats] are pulling all the green, photosynthetic material off and traumatizing the shrub."

Hiring the goats will also benefit native grasses and plants in the park since they help fertilize the soil. In addition, "goatscaping" eliminates the need for toxic lawn chemicals or heavy-duty equipment, providing a greener way to manage unruly plants.

"Bringing in goats is an unconventional method, but that is what we liked about it," James Orloski, director of parks and recreation in the City of Arlington, said. "The goats are an excellent solution to clearing land in a natural preserve within the city."

In 2024, the city hired another herd to landscape the Crystal Canyon Natural Area — a popular 40-acre preserve — with successful results. After devouring as many privets as possible at Randol Mill, the new crew completed its mission at Crystal Canyon, where the plant has also taken over and threatened biodiversity, per Green Source DFW.

In both city parks and your backyard, it's always a good idea to get rid of invasive species and plant native flowers or grasses instead. Not only do native plants save money and time on lawn maintenance, but they also reduce water usage since they're adapted to local conditions. 

If you want tips on upgrading to a low-maintenance lawn that will make your garden a pollinator's paradise, check out this guide.

