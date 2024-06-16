Forager shares 'delicious' tip for keeping invasive knotweed at bay in your yard: 'It tastes like better rhubarb'

"Knotweed is one of the hardest plants to kill, but thankfully, it's also delicious."

Japanese knotweed has been a significant problem for gardeners in many parts of the world. The invasive species grows quickly and abundantly and kills off native plants by depriving them of water, nutrients, and sunlight.

But one keen forager noted that there's a tasty use for this troublesome weed.

The scoop

Alexis Nikole (@alexisnikole) on TikTok demonstrated that knotweed is not only satisfying to pick — creating a fun popping noise — but that it's also edible and delicious.

@alexisnikole EAT YOUR WEEDS: KNOTWEED EDITION ✨ Reynoutria japonica is AGGRESSIVE, but coming through and collecting shoots this time of year helps keep it at bay!! I ate the knotweed growing under our last place to extinction (i really REALLY love the flavor 😅) so i know it can be done! ♬ original sound - Alexis Nikole

"Knotweed is one of the hardest plants to kill, but thankfully, it's also delicious," she told her over 4 million followers. "In my opinion, it tastes like better rhubarb."

While getting rid of it can be tricky, Alexis noted that collecting shoots in the spring months will at least keep the weeds at bay.

"I ate the knotweed growing under our last place to extinction (I really REALLY love the flavor) so I know it can be done!" she added.

How it's helping

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Japanese knotweed — also known as fleeceflower, Mexican bamboo, and huzhang — is native to Asia and was introduced to the United States in the late 1800s.

As Canada's Invasive Species Center noted, it aggressively outcompetes native plants, and it can negatively impact wetland and riparian (river-based) habitats. It can cause significant ecosystem damage and decrease biodiversity, affecting mammal, amphibian, reptile, and bird populations.

By helping to limit the spread of knotweed, Alexis is helping her local ecosystem thrive while saving money on grocery bills by adding the weed to her diet.

What's more, Alexis noted that picking the knotweed provided a little mental health boost that day. Working with plants outdoors has been proved to reduce stress, so it's no wonder she felt great after gathering in the haul.

What people are saying

TikTokers were amazed that the plant is edible and praised Alexis for her resourcefulness.

"I have been fighting this stuff in my yard for years!" one user said. "Now that I know I can do something with it I'm excited."

Those sentiments were shared by another user, who seemed keen to get to work in the kitchen with the surprisingly tasty weed.

"Better rhubarb? Time to make a pie!" they said.

However, one TikToker had some helpful advice for anyone looking to take advantage of the fast-growing plant.

"Be careful with your harvest though, dropped pieces can make new plants and spread the problem," they observed.

"Great warning!" Alexis replied. "Please, everyone, do not drop knotweed!"

