Pedestrian shares photo of concerning scene on city street: 'Really stunned me'

A trip to a new country is usually exciting, but one person's enjoyment suffered after spotting a disheartening sight.

A tourist in Japan snapped a photo of litter piled up in a tree bed, writing, "It's very hard to find trash cans there."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Although they did not mention which city they were in or in which neighborhood they spotted the litter, commenters mostly related to the original poster's experience.

"Yes, Japan does get dirty usually very late at night until the clean-up crews come around," one wrote.

But others gave some crucial cultural context to this phenomenon.

"I heard Japanese people don't have a compulsion to get rid of trash immediately," another person observed. "They have the ability to take it home to dispose of it."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Yes, it's an unspoken rule you have to take your trash with you," a third mentioned. "Another thing is, eating on the go is not a thing in Japan except for festivals … (and those will have trash cans)."

Regardless, the photo shows that some people in Japan — including tourists who are not Japanese — are littering in public spaces.

Litter in cities may just seem like an eyesore, but beyond aesthetics, it can be dangerous for vehicles, humans, and pets. It can also quickly spread into waterways via storm drains, wind, and wildlife. It then clogs these waterways, harming animals that ingest or become trapped in garbage.

Plastic trash breaks down into microplastics that contaminate soil and drinking water. Urban litter also signals neglect of public spaces, which creates a ripple effect that undermines a community's sense of environmental responsibility.

Climate awareness starts with something simple: respect for the natural world, even in cities. As human activity increasingly overlaps with natural spaces and wildlife habitats, these interactions should inspire curiosity, empathy, and a deeper understanding of the ecosystems we share — not carelessness.

Shared respect and a sense of responsibility are essential if we want climate consciousness to take root and grow beyond surface-level awareness.

"The amount of harm that one careless or malicious person could do to the environment really stunned me," wrote one commenter, who shared another experience with littering in the country.

"People are … pretty universal in littering," summarized another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.