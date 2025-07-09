Resident sparks outrage after spotting bizarre items littering neighborhood: 'I can't even understand why anyone would think this was a good idea'

A Reddit post is drawing attention — and anger — after one resident shared a photo of a neighborhood "marketing" scheme that feels more like plain old littering.

"Shame on the business that thought littering our neighborhood with Ziploc bags full of rocks and flyers was an acceptable marketing tactic," the original poster wrote in the caption of their post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the image, we see exactly what they're talking about: a sealed plastic bag, weighed down with pebbles, containing a promotional flyer tossed on the ground like trash. Several commenters chimed in to say they had seen this same tactic before — often in driveways, yards, or sidewalks, where they can easily be swept away by wind or rain.

Not only is this a bizarre way to get attention, but it's also wildly wasteful. Using single-use plastic bags and rocks just to distribute paper ads promotes a throwaway culture — one that fuels pollution, fills up landfills, and encourages overconsumption.

On a broader level, this kind of cluttered advertising reflects a deeper issue: the link between overmarketing and overconsumption. When businesses flood our spaces — and senses — with ads encouraging us to buy more, it fuels demand for products we often don't need. That leads to increased manufacturing, more packaging waste, and ultimately, more planet-overheating pollution.

Some cities and countries are already cracking down on these practices, with places like São Paulo banning outdoor billboards altogether in an effort to reclaim public space and reduce visual and material waste.

Redditors did not hold back their infuriation in the comments.

"This is the absolute worst way to advertise for your business lmao. I can't even understand why anyone would think this was a good idea," a Redditor said.

"Turn them in for littering. Get them some community service picking up litter," another added as a punitive suggestion.

A third joined in with a similar experience and said: "We once had a company go around and actually open people's mail boxes to put the bags in. I'm not sure of the full story, but someone reported them for tampering with the mail boxes and they got a huge fine."

Whether it's in our inboxes or our yards, this kind of advertising can feel more intrusive than impactful. But there are better ways to connect with communities — approaches that show care for both people and the planet. As more of us speak up and seek out sustainable alternatives, businesses may just start to take notice.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



