  • Outdoors Outdoors

Driver shaken after bizarre piece of litter causes highway emergency: 'I didn't know they could blow out tires'

"It's stupid that people just throw them anywhere."

by Rachel Beyer
"It's stupid that people just throw them anywhere."

Photo Credit: iStock

Disposable vapes are a significant environmental problem, and one Redditor has now highlighted another potential issue.

The user shared a surprising story in the subreddit r/northernireland after their sister's car tire was punctured by a discarded disposable vape, leading to a blowout. The user wrote, "I didn't know they could blow out tyres either. She's fine, but her car isn't."​

This kind of thing shows how bad vape litter has gotten. Most disposables are made of plastic and have lithium batteries inside, and clearly these materials can be dangerous, to a car in this case but also to humans and wildlife. When these vapes get tossed on the ground, they can leak chemicals into the soil or water, which can harm animals and nearby ecosystems.

In the U.K., it's estimated that 1.3 million disposable vapes are thrown out every single week, per Material Focus. That's a huge amount of waste — and a ton of lithium that could have been reused for things like electric car batteries. Instead, it's ending up in gutters, bushes, and landfills.  

Greenpeace warned that if these batteries get crushed or damaged, they can even start fires in garbage trucks or recycling centers. And because they're small and mixed materials, most local recycling systems aren't equipped to handle them.

The U.K. government plans to ban disposable vapes from June 1. Other countries are still weighing their options, but more bans could be coming soon. A lot of people seem ready for it.

Watch now: These high-tech roads wirelessly charge your car as you drive

"I've always said, throwing a cigarette out your window is one thing but you gotta be a real piece of s*** to throw a vape out the window," one person said in the Reddit thread. 

"I've been trying to collect all the disposable vapes I see so the lithium batteries don't explode on some poor soul. Unfortunately sometimes they're dented or close to being pierced," another wrote. "It's stupid that people just throw them anywhere."

There's a lot of frustration in the thread; not just about the litter, but about how normalized it is to disregard the dangers. Some solutions are switching to reusable vapes or quitting entirely, and helping pick up any tossed ones you see to keep them out of harm's way. Joining local cleanup efforts can make a difference.

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x