Customs officials deploy detector dogs trained to sniff out unusual threat: 'The whole [country] is at risk'

Sometimes the best solution comes on four legs and a wagging tail.

In its fight against one of the world's fastest-spreading invasive species, Japan is turning to an unexpected hero: beagles.

Starting early next year, specially trained detector dogs will be stationed at major ports across the country to sniff out venomous fire ants hiding in cargo shipments.

According to the Telegraph, officials say the pups' powerful noses can pick up the ants' distinctive scent, even when they are hidden in cargo.

It's a hopeful step toward local action as Japan works to stop the insects from spreading after several recent discoveries, including more than 800 fire ants found at Osaka Port and the first-ever detection in the northern prefectures at Niigata Port.

This approach is part of a broader, humane strategy scientists use worldwide: working with animals to locate invasive species early, when they can still be controlled.

For example, detector dogs have also been trained to identify the eggs of spotted lanternflies, an invasive pest that threatens orchards and vineyards across the U.S.

Their work can make an enormous difference. Invasive species often expand rapidly, outcompeting native wildlife for food and space, damaging crops and buildings, and disrupting entire ecosystems.

Fire ants, for example, build underground nests that can collapse soil structures and give painful stings (stings that can sometimes trigger dangerous allergic reactions!)

Fire ants have been spreading far beyond their native South America. Hawaiʻi is battling little fire ants — a smaller but equally destructive species that can form supercolonies with millions of insects.

To help stop the spread, Hawaiʻi recently launched a free statewide treatment program. After sending in a test kit, residents can work with contractors who apply bait treatments and growth-inhibiting formulas directly to infested areas.

Australia is also sounding the alarm after fire ants were found at a Queensland mine site. "The whole of Australia is at risk of fire ants getting out," one official warned, emphasizing the need for rapid response.

As Japan prepares to expand its canine unit, scientists and officials are hopeful. With invasive species spreading worldwide, these good-natured pups are proving that sometimes the best solution comes on four legs and a wagging tail.

