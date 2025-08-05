Officials issue warning after discovering first-of-its-kind infestation at mine site: 'Significant and devastating'

It poses significant risks to health and the economy.

For the first time, fire ants have appeared in Queensland, Australia.

What's happening?

ABC Capricornia reported that fire ants were detected at a mine site in central Queensland. The National Fire Ant Eradication Program confirmed the discovery, and officers from the program quickly destroyed the nests at the site.

The Invasive Species Council warned that a significant amount of Australia was at risk for fire ant infestation if the country's fire ant program wasn't soon reviewed.

Jack Gough, chief executive of the council, told ABC Capricornia: "It reflects something that we've been telling governments for two years would happen. … The whole of Australia is at risk of fire ants getting out and the costs are significant and devastating."

Gough noted that the spread of fire ants throughout the country could have an economic impact of $2 billion. He also estimated that suppressing the fire ants would require approximately $24 million.

Why are invasive species concerning?

Invasive species are concerning for numerous reasons.

In this case, the spread of fire ants in Australia could cause environmental and economic damage. The ants also pose a significant health risk to the country's residents and can cause harm to livestock and native animals.

Invasive species tend to spread quickly. As they do, they destroy native species by outcompeting them for food and other resources and introducing new diseases. Because these fire ants also have a painful sting and a tendency to be aggressive, they can harm not only native species but also people and pets.

Protecting and prioritizing native species while working to eradicate invasive ones can help ensure the conservation of natural resources, safeguard food supplies, prevent disease spread, and keep communities safe.

What's being done about the fire ants in Australia?

The mine where officials discovered the fire ants will continue working with the National Fire Ant Eradication Program, which is utilizing genetic tracing and testing to determine how this invasive species arrived at the mine.

Meanwhile, eradication efforts will continue in the area, along with increased surveillance to ensure officials can detect and eliminate any further fire ants.

The director of the program, Michael Homden, explained to ABC Capricornia, "This detection is a strong reminder that community and industry vigilance can, and does, stop the spread of fire ants."

