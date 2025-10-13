Wildlife rescuers respond after bird is found in heartbreaking predicament: 'I was shocked'

When Thomas Hines glanced out of his kitchen window in Eastbourne, England, he spotted something alarming — a jackdaw hopelessly tangled in roof netting on a nearby block of flats.

"I was shocked to see the bird trapped in the netting, which is really dangerous for birds, and knew I had to do something," he told V2 Radio. His quick response set off a chain of events that ultimately saved the bird's life.

He and his partner called East Sussex Wildlife Rescue, who responded promptly: "Later that evening, one of their volunteers arrived with the fire service, who were more than happy to help."

Roof and garden netting is often installed to deter pests, but it can unintentionally trap birds like jackdaws, gulls, and pigeons. These situations can lead to injuries or death if not addressed quickly. Rescue groups across the UK respond to hundreds of similar calls every year, highlighting how everyday home design choices can have unexpected consequences for wildlife.

As towns and cities expand, natural habitats are increasingly fragmented or replaced by buildings, roads, and infrastructure. This pushes animals into human spaces, where they face new dangers like netting, glass windows, and traffic. By rethinking how we build and maintain our spaces, we can help reduce stress on local wildlife and allow native species to coexist more safely alongside us.

Residents can reduce the risk to wildlife by regularly inspecting or replacing netting with bird-safe alternatives, removing unnecessary barriers, and contacting licensed rescue groups if they spot animals in distress. Taking local action can help make a big difference for the biodiversity of your area.

"Last week, we had a call to say the bird had made a full recovery and was being released where it was found," Hines shared with V2 Radio, a happy ending to a situation that could have gone poorly.

