Gardener shares simple hack to keep pests off plants: 'Been doing a lot of research'

Cilantro and potatoes seem like an unlikely pair, but one gardener shared how planting them together boosts potato growth and helps keep pests away.

A video posted by PrettyUglyBeautiful (@prettyuglybeauty) showed how pairing cilantro with potatoes can help both crops thrive.

The scoop

The influencer started by topping off a pot of russet potatoes with fresh soil and sprinkling cilantro seeds around the base. She explained that cilantro attracts beneficial insects, such as hoverflies and ladybugs, that feed on aphids and potato beetle larvae.

After watering the plants, she highlighted how planting cilantro alongside potatoes makes better use of space while supporting healthier growth.

This method doesn't require special tools — just soil, potato plants, and cilantro seeds. It's an effective strategy that makes better use of a plant box while letting nature handle pest control for a heartier crop without chemical sprays.

How it's helping

Companion planting cilantro with potatoes gives gardeners multiple benefits. Potatoes grow stronger and more lush, while cilantro attracts beneficial insects that eat pests, reducing the need for chemical pest control.

This approach maximizes garden space, allowing one patch of soil to yield two crops for bigger and tastier harvests. Homegrown produce also delivers fresher, nutrient-packed vegetables that support healthier meals and reduce grocery costs.



Gardening can boost physical and mental health. Studies have shown that tending plants increases daily activity, adds fiber to diets, and lowers stress and anxiety. Community gardening also promotes social connection and resilience while giving gardeners hands-on experience with nature and healthy, homegrown produce.



Beyond personal gain, companion planting benefits local ecosystems. Growing your own food helps reduce reliance on store-bought produce, cutting plastic use and the environmental impact of long-distance shipping.



Producing crops at home also helps cut food waste. In the United States, people throw away 92 billion pounds of food each year — nearly 38% of all the food produced, according to Feeding America.

What everyone's saying

Some viewers were excited to try the hack, while others noted it didn't work exactly as expected.

"I need to plant something different I guess bc these bugs ma'am. My husband is ordering netting," one commenter said.

"I've been doing a lot of research on companion planting and giving it a try this year," another wrote.

