Researchers issue warning after observing concerning change in snake behavior: 'A looming public health crisis'

While snakebites aren't by any means a rare occurrence across the Indian subcontinent, a recent study established a possible link between human-induced climate change and the rising number of snakebite incidents in the region.

What's happening?

The study, conducted by Dibru-Saikhowa Conservation Society researchers and published in the PLOS Journal of Neglected Tropical Diseases, attempted to trace the distribution patterns of the four most venomous Indian snakes back to influential climate characteristics. Equipped with this data, the team created a model for a snakebite risk index based on public health statistics across districts, per the Dutch Institute for Fundamental Energy Research.

Using predictive models to map out our warming planet and changing natural habitats, the researchers drew a correlation between various climate prospects and the geographic distribution of these snake species. In particular, they found that these Big Four populations are likely to shift into the northern and northeastern Indian states, as higher global temperatures and regional humidity affect their conventional habitats.

This study "shows that climate change is not just an environmental crisis, but it's also a looming public health crisis," explained the study's authors.

Why are shifting snake hotspots concerning?

Based on the anticipated distribution shifts for the Big Four snake populations in the coming years, especially into more agricultural areas, we can expect the number of human-snake interactions to skyrocket. Considering that, according to DIFFER, these four major snake species are venomous to the point of causing frequent fatalities among humans, close proximity is bound to prove dangerous.

"Climate change is altering snake species' geographic ranges, resulting in expansions, contractions, or shifting ranges," the researchers noted. "Such changes may increase human-snake interactions across rural and urban areas, presenting new challenges for public health and medical management."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Unfortunately, if urbanization activities continue to encroach upon wild land and drive various species out of their natural habitats, human-wildlife confrontations will only keep rising in frequency, often devolving into life-threatening conflicts.

What's being done about snake encounters?

If you're worried about snake populations in your area, make sure to limit the places where mice, frogs, and other critters — that is, snake prey — can gather. That means regularly clearing out garbage heaps, minimizing stagnant water in your yard, and sealing any cracks along the infrastructure of your home.

Meanwhile, fortifying antivenom supplies and health care delivery processes to ensure adequate support in the case of a snakebite can go a long way in keeping civilians safe.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.