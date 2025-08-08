  • Outdoors Outdoors

Wildlife rescuers issue warning after finding animal family in heartbreaking situation: 'Preventable causes'

"We're seeing more animals in distress."

by Gabriel Holton
A skunk family in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, is safe after getting trapped in a window well, but the city says the next animal might not be as lucky, per INsauga.

The rescue, carried out by Mississauga Animal Services, has prompted officials to issue a straightforward warning: cover your window wells.

"Mississauga Animal Services reminds you to cover your window wells with mesh or similar material to prevent wildlife from getting stuck," the city said in a public post.

This kind of incident happens more often than people think. Last year alone, the city responded to almost 6,000 wildlife calls, per INsauga. Some were urgent — like animals hit by cars or trapped in hot vehicles. Others involved young animals trapped in places they couldn't escape on their own.

The city said urban growth is one of the reasons more wild animals are ending up in dangerous situations. More people, more buildings, and more cars all push wildlife into tight corners, sometimes literally.

"We're seeing more animals in distress due to preventable causes — things like open wells, discarded trash, or increased traffic," a spokesperson explained, per INsauga.

And it's not just Mississauga that is seeing an increase in animal-related problems. All over the world, new stories are emerging that involve new and sporadic behaviors exhibited by different species.

In one recent rescue, a coyote threaded its way through downtown Vancouver traffic before slipping into a nearby woodlot. Another involved a Canada goose in coastal North Carolina being treated at a wildlife center after having an arrow safely removed from its neck.

As cities like Mississauga continue to grow, wildlife habitats shrink, forcing animals into unfamiliar and often dangerous territory. Encounters with trash, traffic, and uncovered hazards are symptoms of a deeper issue: the tension between urban expansion and ecological balance.

Window wells might not seem like a threat, but for a small animal with no way out, they can be a trap. A bit of mesh can make a difference. Taking small climate-conscious actions can make all the difference.

When cities grow, it's the smallest creatures that show us how much we've forgotten to make room.

