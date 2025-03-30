Authorities issue warning after rare bird crashes into market netting: 'This rare circumstance is a call to action'

Agriculture, illegal logging, and mining have all contributed to the loss of woodlands.

After locals spotted an injured juvenile Philippine Hawk Eagle in the San Carlos City public market, officials moved quickly in response. The bird suffered a head injury after crashing into a net and was taken to a rehabilitation facility to heal before being released back into the wild.

The Philippine Hawk Eagle is endemic to the Philippines, primarily the woodlands of Luzon and Mindoro. Like other birds of prey, it is an apex predator that plays an important role in maintaining the health of the ecosystem. Raptors like the Philippine Hawk Eagle control the population of rodents and other small mammals.

The Philippine Hawk Eagle is an endangered species with a declining population.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, there are only around 1-2,000 mature individuals left in the wild. However, the quality of data is considered poor, and the overall research on the species is still quite limited.

The main threat to their continued survival is habitat loss caused by deforestation. Agriculture, illegal logging, and mining have all contributed to the loss of woodlands in the Philippines.

Biodiversity is critical to maintaining a healthy ecosystem, and local, community-led efforts are an integral part of this effort. Habitat management, international cooperation, and local legislation can all contribute to a species' long-term survival.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) oversees the conservation, management, and development of the country's environment and natural resources. The DENR worked alongside local officials to rescue the injured hawk-eagle. DENR regional executive director Raul L. Lorilla told the Daily Guardian:

"This rare circumstance is a call to action for residents to cherish and protect the rich biodiversity that surrounds them. Educational initiatives could help foster a deeper understanding and encourage everyone to play an active role in conservation efforts."

