Officials issue warning after deaths of 4 bears in small town: 'A significant safety risk'

A small town in the Northwest Territories of Canada is receiving an unprecedented number of bear-related calls. This increase has led to culling in the town of Norman Wells.

What's happening?

A family of four black bears was exterminated after repeated visits to Norman Wells, as reported by the NNSL, a local news hub in the Northwest Territories.

"Over the Aug. 23-24 weekend, four black bears were dispatched within the town limits due to their habituated behavior and lack of fear of people, which posed a significant safety risk," said Charles Poon, the ECE senior communications officer for the Department of Environment and Climate Change.

Poon added that there have been 29 other calls related to bear incidents, but the department is unsure how many bears are actually in circulation. The goal is never to execute the bears, but rather to relocate them to their natural habitat.

Why are bear sightings important?

Bears are supposed to be fearful of humans by nature, but they will still visit places that are consistent food sources, like camping grounds and mountain towns. When there are too many temptations for the bears, it lures them regardless until the fear goes away or the authorities have to get involved.

What attracts bears the most are improperly stored garbage, fruit trees, gasoline, and bird feeders. Authorities are encouraging the locals to secure their food properly, pick up fallen fruit, and maintain their automotive materials.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Norman Wells is located on a wildlife corridor, which means animals will come through the small town but not stay. However, some animals will be tempted if there is potential for easy meals.

Bears and other wildlife are already being affected by extreme weather. Seasons are shifting, prey populations are shrinking, and funding for research is at its lowest for B.C. salmon — one of Canada's main food supplies for bears, according to the Business Intelligence for B.C.

What's being done about wildlife sightings?

When wildlife numbers get out of hand, authorities don't see much of an option other than to cull them, like in Anchorage, Zimbabwe, and Barcelona. But there is much that humans can do to encourage wildlife to stay in their natural habitats.

Poon advised: "If you see a bear in town, keep a safe distance and avoid trying to scare it away. Stay indoors or in a vehicle, if possible, and report the sighting right away. Do not allow others to approach the bear for photos or videos, as this can escalate the risk to both people and the animal. Ensure children and pets are brought indoors, and when safe to do so, try to determine what may have attracted the bear. Secure any garbage, food, or other attractants to discourage the bear from returning."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.













