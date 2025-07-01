Officials issue plea to outdoor enthusiasts over spread of dangerous plants: 'It's really important'

"Even though it's small and tiny, it can start a new infestation."

As invasive species continue to inflict billions of dollars of damage in the U.S. every year, officials are doing their best to educate the public to help minimize their impact.

In the case of outdoor recreation, many parkgoers can unknowingly transport invasive species to places where they cause trouble. Joanne Foreman, with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, offered up a few helpful tips for residents and visitors to help prevent the spread of invasive species.

"It's really important to brush things off, shake things out," Foreman told Michigan Public, an NPR affiliate. "Comb through that dog's hair. Make sure that you're not bringing anything home or to your next location that might plant itself."

While many people love to venture out to the great outdoors to enjoy the warm summer temperatures, they can unknowingly contribute to the spread of invasive species. Although invasive plants spread through natural means, such as seed dispersal by wind, water, and animals, people can also play a significant role.

Human activities, such as traveling or using contaminated materials for gardening, can contribute to the spread of invasive species. Utilizing native plants while landscaping can also offer numerous benefits, often including reduced cost and water use, lower maintenance, increased biodiversity, and even reduced pollution.

Native plants are better-suited to local climates and soil conditions, generally requiring less water, fertilizer, and pesticides. They also provide essential habitat and food for local wildlife, which can promote a healthy ecosystem and ultimately a much stronger food chain.

According to a report from the National Invasive Species Information Center, invasive species cause over $26 billion of damage in North America every year. In fact, it's estimated that invasive species are responsible for over 1 trillion dollars of damage over the last 50 years. They can interfere with the agriculture and fishing industries while also damaging habitats and vulnerable ecosystems.

Sometimes spreading invasives can be due to a lack of awareness, but there are steps to take to minimize the damage.

"Leave your firewood at home. Clean that boat when you're done. Clean that gear when you're done when you're out on trails, whether it's wheeled or on foot," Foreman told Michigan Public. "Make sure you're not moving anything because even though it's small and tiny, it can start a new infestation. So, just be careful and help us keep our resources beautiful."

