Plant lover heartbroken after witnessing collapse of once-beautiful landscape: 'Forest without a future'

Reporting directly from a "forest without a future," a "jungle of non-native invasive plants," environmental activist Ethan Tapper (@howtoloveaforest) explains why it is critical to keep up the fight against invasive species.

Dealing with the realities of invasive species — whose spread can be exacerbated by rising global temperatures, per the Invasive Species Centre — can be scary and make one feel hopeless. These are all completely normal reactions.

Ethan explains how, even though reality can be hard to deal with, we must embrace scientific solutions to these problems. "One thing I've noticed is how consistently people will invent philosophies about nonnative invasive plants that … rationalize or justify inaction," Ethan wrote. "What I call a philosophical solution to a scientific problem."

#nature #ecology #restoration #forester #love ♬ original sound - Ethan Tapper @howtoloveaforest Nonnative invasive plants are an inconvenient truth — a major threat to ecosystems, their function, their identity, their biodiversity and their resilience. Dealing with them is a major challenge, but one that we need to take on if we're going to care for ecosystems at this incredibly difficult moment in time. One thing I've noticed is how consistently people will invent philosophies about nonnative invasive plants that on someone rationalize or justify inaction — what I call "a philosophical solution to a scientific problem." It's important that we know that, while some of these philosophies are attractive, that there is no debate in our scientific community — there is a consensus that we have to take action to control these plants if we're going to truly care for and protect ecosystems and biodiversity. And it's important to remember that, first and foremost, controlling invasive plants is an act of profound responsibility and of love for all of the things that make ecosystems so beautiful and so abundant and so precious. So please — while dealing with these plants is tough to understand — take the radical step of recognizing where we are and taking action to help ecosystems move forward. #forest

"There is a consensus in our scientific community that these invasive species are a major biodiversity threat that needs to be dealt with. We can't reason ourselves out of this situation, we have to take action," said Ethan.

A biodiverse ecosystem offers a variety of benefits, from supporting our food systems to boosting local economies through tourism, among other things.

Fortunately, you can help protect biodiversity right in your own community. There are many online resources for incorporating native plants into your own gardens and helpful tactics on how to remove the invasive ones.

Encouraging native growth is excellent for the climate, but it has real monetary benefits as well. Native plants are better adapted to the climatic conditions of your region, and so they require less water and fertilizer, which can save you time and money.

There are many ways to speak up about the effects of rising global temperatures on our communities, and combating non-native species in just one yard can make a huge difference.

"Well stated," one commenter wrote on Ethan's video.

"I wish our politicians cared about things like this," another TikToker said.

"Almost my entire job is just cutting down invasive trees here in Minnesota," a third TikToker shared. "It's never ending."

