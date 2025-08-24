Anglers compete for cash prizes by nabbing harmful fish from iconic river — here are the details

The tournament is a great way to have fun, win prizes, and rid the river of invasive fish.

This 10-day fishing tournament is tackling a big problem.

The Columbia River, which runs from British Columbia in the northeast to the Washington-Oregon border in the southwest, is one of the largest rivers in North America. The 1,200-mile-long river is filled with several species of native fish, like king salmon, steelhead trout, and white sturgeon. Unfortunately, many invasive fish have found their way into the river and are now threatening the native species that call it home.

Removing established invasive species is never an easy task, but this unique event could make a significant difference.

The Invasive Species Fishout Derby has thousands of dollars in prizes up for grabs, and all you have to do is catch these invasive fish in the Columbia River. According to the Clearwater Times, derbyists will be fishing for walleye and northern pike, two invasive fish that are wreaking havoc on the river's ecosystem. Like other invasive species, these voracious predators reproduce quickly, outcompete for resources, and prey on native fish.

Prize categories include longest walleye, total walleye lengths, and random draws for northern pike, per the Clearwater Times. The tournament is a great way to have fun, win prizes, and rid the river of invasive fish.

Not all non-native species are considered invasive. Non-native species earn the "invasive" title when they establish themselves and spread rapidly, causing significant harm to the surrounding environment. Whether it's through altering habitat, depleting resources, or preying on native species, invasive species are harmful. Native species, on the other hand, promote biodiversity and help maintain balance in an ecosystem.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, "there are more than 6,500 invasive species established across the United States."

You may even have invasive species in your own backyard. Common culprits are English ivy, Japanese knotweed, bamboo, and garlic mustard. It's best to address them quickly, as once invasive species spread, they're a nightmare to completely remove.

Once they're gone, consider replacing them with native plants. Rewilding your yard is low-maintenance, low-cost, and will turn your lawn into a beautiful, blooming garden.

