Homeowner issues warning over seemingly innocent popular plant: 'It's taken three years to kill it'

There are lots of downsides to invasive species, but the most unforgivable? They ruin your peaceful gardening time. In this exhausting TikTok, one gardener demonstrates the amount of back-breaking work that goes into removing invasives.

"NEVER plant Bamboo," this hardworking gardener wrote. "It's taken three years to kill it and a whole morning to dig it out!"

The time-lapse video covers hours of grueling digging, prying, and prodding done by gardener Claire (@making_a_home1) before her husband joins in the fight.

"I've broken more tools digging this out than I care to remember and all it took was my husband and his pick axe," wrote Claire.

The bamboo still puts up a fight, even with the pickaxe, the only tool able to dig deep into the roots. As Claire mentioned, removing the bamboo is only possible after killing the plant, which took them three years.

If your muscles are feeling sore just watching this, do yourself a favor and skip the invasives. Gardening is a great way to get a little extra exercise; in fact, that's one of the reasons that a green thumb improves your health. However, invasives are so labor-intensive that many gardeners actually can't remove them on their own and need to hire help.

A good way to combat invasives is to fill your garden with native plants instead. They are well-adapted to your region, so they don't require much extra watering, and they can help keep the weed population down. It takes a little extra education before you go to your local nursery or garden store, but the reward is high.

Gardeners who practice "rewilding" often see a major uptick in pollinators like birds, bees, and butterflies, all without the typical stress and expense of remembering to water or mow.

You don't have to be an expert to start rewilding your garden, and you don't have to stress if you don't have 100% native plants. But avoiding letting the invasives grow wild will save you time and money in the future.

