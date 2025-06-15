Expert issues warning about dangers of rapidly spreading plant: 'Always a cause for concern'

A TikTok user specializing in foraging warned users about a tasty but hazardous plant that's causing significant damage to ecosystems nationwide.

#knotweed #fallopiajaponica #reynoutriajaponica #invasive #history #uses #medicines #plants ♬ original sound - www.flavourfred.com @flavourfred Japanese Knotweed (Reynoutria japonica syn Fallopia japonica, Polygonum cuspidatum) RE-POST FROM 2024 I generally steer people away from foraging for Japanese Knotweed (aka Donkey Rhubarb). It's not that it's not tasty I just believe if it's not understood properly with the risks then having it on a menu for only fashionable reasons is not that cool. It's really an impressive plant but highly invasive so needs to be understood. First introduced by German-British botanist Philipp Franz von Siebold in the 19th century as an ornamental plant. And I will agree it is a very beautiful plant with these broad arrow head shape leaves unfurling like the start of a spear bursting from the ground or to me a Japanese dragon. As it grows to around 2m the hollow stems become more fibrous and the leaves are predominantly green. Lots of oxalic acid (like rhubarb) also means eating large quantities uncooked is a risk for a couple reasons, one of which is kidney stones. This invasive species is always a cause for concern as any home owners will have a clause in a mortgage given the damage it can do. Japanese Knotweed has the ability to exploit cracks in concrete and continue to find ways through doing damage as it seeks out moisture for growth. It's ability to break through foundations comes from the fact that it is a pioneering plant native to Japan where it is the first plant to come up after eruptions of volcanoes. Once this plant is in an environment it's very hard to get rid of as its rhizomes can go 3 meters deep and stretch up to 7 meters, easily sprouting, growing from the exposed shoots at its base and just wants to take over aggressively destroying significant habitats and edges of rivers/waterways. You'll find it listed under Section 14 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. If it is on your land you can also be enforced to remove it (£10,000 cost) or get fined and even worse sent to prison. Removal of Japanese Knotweed is a big business as well. That always makes me wonder who got those contracts for the required accreditations #japaneseknotweed

In the video, TikToker Flavour Fred talked viewers through the Japanese knotweed. He mentioned that it arrived in the 1800s and is a "pioneering plant" that can grow in and around solidified magma.

"So, why are you surprised when you find breakthrough foundations?" he asked, referring to the plant's resilience and rapid spread.

Describing it as having a "lovely zingy tang," he noted that it is useful as an ingredient and refers to clinical studies on its efficacy as a remedy for Lyme disease. While there has been some promising research into Japanese knotweed's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, published in Integrative Medicine: A Clinician's Journal, its understanding is still in its early stages.

The video ends with a stark warning to be careful when gathering it and implores viewers to "dispose of it properly." The caption includes a more detailed warning about its downsides.

"This invasive species is always a cause for concern as any home owners will have a clause in a mortgage given the damage it can do."

Japanese knotweed is an invasive species introduced to Western countries for its ornamental qualities. In its native habitat, there are plenty of insects and other plants to keep its growth in check, but outside of Asia, it's a nightmare.

Invasive species cause significant harm to ecosystems by outcompeting native flora and fauna for resources. The U.S. Department of Agriculture notes that managing invasive species in the United States costs over $26 billion a year.

For gardeners, it's important to use native plants rather than importing non-native species purely for their aesthetic qualities. As well as being much better for the environment by supporting pollinators, it's a lot easier to work with plants that have evolved in harmony with the ecosystem over thousands of years. A natural lawn requires minimal effort to maintain and is considerably less expensive in the long run.

The comments mentioned the harm it causes, with one expressing concern that the video didn't go far enough to warn viewers: "Yeah let's not promote people using it as it can cause thousands in damages and it's not something we need becoming a 'trend.'"

Another commenter added more context, saying: "It's really an invasive species not indigenous, very harmful to our environment, it's problematic, defo not fashionable."

