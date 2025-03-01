Experts track razor-toothed predator as it moves through state's hidden passages — here's how it could torpedo the local economy

Alaska's pristine waterways have long been a sanctuary for native fish — but now, an unexpected threat lurks in these waters, silently disrupting the balance that has existed for generations, reported The Travel.

What's happening?

Alaska's waterways are under attack by an unexpected invader: the northern pike.

This razor-toothed predator is secretly moving between freshwater ecosystems, decimating native fish populations. Scientists have discovered the pike can now travel through brackish water, breaking previous assumptions about their movement.

Researchers first traced the fish's movement by analyzing strontium in their ear stones, a method that provides indisputable evidence of their migration. As Matthew Wooler, lead author of the study, explained: "Strontium varies according to geology and location. If pike are moving between watersheds, you can pick it up by analyzing strontium in the otoliths."

Why is the northern pike concerning?

The northern pike's invasion threatens Alaska's delicate aquatic ecosystems.

Since the 1950s, these fish have illegally populated 150 different water bodies, targeting juvenile salmon and trout. They were introduced by people seeking more sport fishing opportunities, but the consequences have been devastating. As The Travel wrote, the northern pike's expansion is "causing fish native to the region to dwindle exponentially" — which can have a massive impact on the local fishing and seafood restaurant industries.

Chinook salmon, coho salmon, and rainbow trout populations have dramatically declined. These native fish are being devoured before adulthood, which may push them toward extinction. The northern pike consumes juvenile fish so quickly that entire generations are at risk.

"These populations never have an opportunity to increase as so many never make it to adulthood," per The Travel, which is a serious concern "for both the freshwater ecosystems as well as the local economy."

What's being done about the northern pike?

Alaska's Division of Sport and Fish is fighting back. Using methods like gill nets, it's successfully removed northern pike from over 25 waterways — though gill nets have been known to harm other species.

One commenter suggested an innovative approach: "Cash incentives for fishermen, combined with other programs," could help offset costs and engage the community.

But challenges remain. Chemical treatments are limited because of concerns about drinking water and completely removing the pike seems nearly impossible. With 150 locations still inhabited by these predators, time is running out for Alaska's native fish.

