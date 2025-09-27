Experts issue warning after unusual flock of birds is spotted where it doesn't belong: 'They can ... carry diseases'

The recent sighting is estimated to be the third or fourth generation of birds.

A flock of cockatoos flying through a city in the Philippines has become a cause for concern for experts who fear the nonnative birds are increasing in population.

What's happening?

Five white cockatoos were spotted in General Santos City in the Philippines, apparently descendants of pets released several years ago, according to a local speaking with MindaNews.

Resident Kenneth Doctora told the outlet the first cockatoo escaped from a cage and "since capturing it seemed futile, the owner released the others," sometime around 2018 or 2019. Doctora said the escaped birds sought shelter in a kapok (silk cotton) tree and began breeding. He said the recent sighting is estimated to be the third or fourth generation of birds.

Wildlife biologist John Michael Zante identified the cockatoos in the area as three different species of white cockatoo, all originating from Indonesia, which suggests they likely entered the country through the exotic pet trade, according to MindaNews.

"Nonnative cockatoos may compete with local birds for food, nesting sites, and habitat space. They can also carry diseases that are harmless to them but fatal to native species," Zante told the outlet. He pointed to the native Philippine cockatoo (Cacatua haematuropygia), or katala, whose own population has declined due to habitat destruction and illegal trade, highlighting the need for responsible wildlife management.

Why are invasive species concerning?

Although it is not completely clear that the growing flock of cockatoos is a full-fledged invasion, releasing pets into the wild can have devastating effects on ecosystems, as they outcompete native species for resources, Zante explained. Many invasive species, such as green iguanas in Florida and goldfish in Canada, began as pets before being released into the wild.

Invasive species can also introduce diseases to native species and humans, as well as spread additional pests. The overall economic impact of invasive species is enormous, costing the U.S. agriculture industry alone over $500 billion in damages from 1960 to 2020, according to one study.

What's being done about invasive species?

It's important to avoid engaging in the exotic pet trade, even the legal side of it, because of the risks it poses to humans and wildlife.

Instead, consider supporting native species in your area with the addition of plant life. Make the switch to a natural lawn filled with native plant species or establish a pollinator-friendly garden. And make sure to continue educating yourself on critical climate issues so that you can support the work of local organizations and get involved where you can.

